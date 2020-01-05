e-paper
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi misled people, instigated riots, says Amit Shah at Delhi rally

Amit Shah assured members of minority communities that none of them will lose citizenship due to the CAA, saying the law is about giving citizenship to persecuted minorities from three neighbouring countries.

caa-2019 Updated: Jan 05, 2020 14:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a 'Booth Karyakarta Sammelan' in New Delhi on Sunday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a 'Booth Karyakarta Sammelan' in New Delhi on Sunday.(ANI)
         

BJP president and Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of misleading the people over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and instigating riots.

“Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra instigated riots by misleading people over Citizenship Amendment Act,” Shah said at a rally of the party’s booth level workers in Delhi.

Shah assured members of minority communities that none of them will lose citizenship due to the CAA, saying the law is about giving citizenship to persecuted minorities from three neighbouring countries.

“I want to tell the people that they will not lose their citizenship as CAA has no such provision to take away anyone’s citizenship,” Shah said.

Protests have continued to rage in different parts of the country including the national capital and in Uttar Pradesh. The protests in Uttar Pradesh degenerated into rioting and arson and clashes with the police crackdown in some places that left more than 20 dead and several injured. Hundreds of others were arrested since the protests broke out last month.

The Opposition maintains that the CAA in conjunction with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is a ploy to disenfranchise Muslims.

Shah also trained his guns on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and accused him of coming to power five years ago by misleading people with a host of promises. The BJP won only three seats in the 2015 Delhi assembly elections which the Aam Aadmi Party swept winning 67 of the 70 seats. But Shah sounded confident that the BJP will come to power in the Delhi in the upcoming elections.

“The BJP will form its government in Delhi, under the leadership of Narendra Modi ji,” the BJP chief said.

