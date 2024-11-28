2025 Audi Q7 launched in India at 88.66 lakh, gets updated design and tech. Check details

The German luxury carmaker, Audi has launched the updated version of its three row SUV, Q7. The 2025 Audi Q7 has been launched in India at ₹88.66 lakh, ex-showroom and will be available in two trim levels- Premium Plus and Technology. The Audi Q7 facelift has been launched at ₹ 88.66 lakh, ex-showroom

The Audi Q7 facelift gets a new front design, highlighted by a new octagonal grille with new vertical slats instead of the horizontal ones on the current model. The larger grille mesh now gets a satin silver finish. The headlamps have been reworked to create a split effect, with the LED DRLs positioned higher and paired with new 'Matrix HD' LED lights. The front and rear bumpers also receive a redesign with a new restyled lower central air intake along with new side air curtains.

Audi Q7 Facelift: Cabin and features

The cabin layout of the 2025 Audi Q7 is mostly the same, except for a few new interior trims and an updated infotainment system that now supports third-party apps like Amazon Music and Spotify. The ADAS suite has been enhanced with additional driver assistance features along with new warning indicators on the Virtual Cockpit instrument console.

Other notable features of the 2025 Audi Q7 include electrically adjustable front seats, a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, a powered tailgate with a kick sensor, electronically folding third-row seats, and air quality control. The safety features of the new Q7 include eight airbags, 360-degree parking camera, ABS with EBD, and much more.

Audi Q7 Facelift: Engine

Power on the Audi Q7 facelift comes from the 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 335 bhp and 500 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The petrol motor comes paired with the 48-volt mild-hybrid system for improved efficiency. The 2025 Audi Q7 continues to rival other luxury three row SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5 and the Volvo XC90.