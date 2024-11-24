2025 Kia EV6 showcased at LA Auto Show: Here's what’s new for India bound model

The South Korean carmaker, Kia has showcased the 2025 EV6 at the Los Angeles International Auto Show. The 2025 Kia EV6 gets a range of updates in terms of design, tech and performance. Interestingly, the 2025 Kia EV6’s design was patented in India earlier this year, indicating that the model will soon be launched in India as well. The 2025 Kia EV6 features several enhancements over the current model in terms of design, technology and performance

The most distinctive changes to the 2025 EV6 is at the front. Facelifted EV6 features angular LED daytime running lights and headlamps in a design resembling the EV3 and EV4 concepts along with the Kia EV9.

The rest of the exterior remains largely unchanged, except for the new diamond cut alloy wheels which are now sized between 19-inch and 20-inch. Meanwhile the connected LED light bar at the rear is still there, giving the EV6 a distinct look.

2025 Kia EV6: Features

Inside, the 2025 EV6 features some noticeable upgrades. Centrepiece of the interior is the newly designed curved panoramic screen that integrates both the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment display. Kia has redesigned the two-spoke steering wheel and added a fingerprint reader with which registered drivers can now start the vehicle without keys. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have also been integrated.

Kia has also taken the over-the-air update capabilities of its EV6 a step further. The OTA updates, which were only available for the navigation system, is now available for major electronic control systems as well. Additonal interior upgrades include a digital rearview mirror and an augmented reality navigation system.

2025 Kia EV6: Specs

The updated Kia EV6 features Hyundai Motor Group's advanced 84 kWh battery, which replaces the former 77.4 kWh unit. This enhancement increases the range of the rear-wheel drive variant to 494 kilometres in Korea, an improvement from the previous 475 kilometres. The new battery is compatible with 350 kW DC fast charging, allowing for a 10-80 per cent charge in merely 18 minutes.

The standard rear-wheel drive models produce 225 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. For those desiring greater performance, the dual-motor variants deliver 320 bhp and 605 Nm of torque. Additionally, Kia has refined the EV6’s frequency-selective dampers to improve ride comfort, minimise motor noise, and strengthen the body structure to enhance safety.