2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS125 to launch soon: Here's what will be new

The Pulsar NS125 is getting a thoughtful refresh for the 2026 model year, arriving at showrooms with upgrades that bring more tech and style to the entry-level 125 cc segment. While the engine and core underpinnings remain the same, the enhancements focus on usability, appearance and safety—making the NS125 a more compelling choice for budget-minded riders who still want modern features. Bajaj Pulsar NS125 will get no mechanical changes.

Engine and chassis: Familiar core

The 2026 version retains the same 124.45 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that delivers around 12 PS of power and 11 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox. Because the mechanical layout is unchanged, the ride, handling feel and servicing experience will be the same as before. The frame, suspension setup and dimensions remain consistent with the previous model, preserving the Pulsar NS125’s sporty commuter character.

What’s new: Features and safety

One of the most notable additions is the introduction of selectable ABS modes. Riders can now choose between Rain, Road and Off-road settings—an unusual upgrade in the 125 cc class. These modes tailor the braking and ABS intervention depending on surface and conditions, giving more confidence in wet weather or when venturing off the beaten track.

Another key upgrade: the instrument console. The new model sports a fully digital display that includes a gear position indicator, distance-to-empty read-out, call and SMS alerts, and even turn-by-turn navigation support. These features elevate the NS125 above basic commuter bikes, making it feel much more premium for its segment.

Design and styling tweaks

Creatively, the 2026 NS125 introduces a fresh colour option: Pearl Metallic White with subtle pink highlights, aimed at riders seeking a distinctive look. The graphics have been refined and the aesthetics made sharper, while the overall silhouette remains true to the Pulsar family’s muscular vision. These cosmetic updates help it stand out in a crowded 125 cc street-fighter space. There is a possibility that there will be more new colours on offer as well once the motorcycle is officially launched.