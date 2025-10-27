New-gen Hyundai Venue gets upgraded safety equipment. Check what's new
The new Hyundai Venue debuts with ADAS Level 2, 33 standard safety features, and an upgraded body structure for better protection.
Hyundai Motor India has officially revealed the advanced safety and technology suite of the upcoming new-generation Hyundai Venue, setting a fresh benchmark in the compact SUV segment. The model not only introduces Hyundai’s futuristic Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) powered by Nvidia but also takes passenger safety to the next level with ADAS Level 2 and over 65 safety features, 33 of which come standard across all variants.
2026 Hyundai Venue – Key safety features overview
|Category
|Feature
|Structural safety
|71% high-strength steel, including hot-stamped and ultra-high-strength components
|Chassis
|Reinforced for better rigidity
|Key safety features
|ADAS Level 2
Built Strong for maximum protection
The 2026 Venue has been engineered on a super-strong body structure made with 71% high-strength steel, including hot-stamped and ultra-high-strength components. This robust architecture provides superior crash protection, enhancing passenger safety during front and side impacts, according to Hyundai. The company's focus on structural integrity ensures that the Venue becomes one of the safest SUVs in its class. However, we still don't have a crash test rating.
ADAS Level 2: Smarter and safer drives
One of the biggest highlights is the inclusion of Hyundai SmartSense ADAS Level 2 technology, offering 16 advanced driver assistance features. These include:
Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) for cars, pedestrians, and cyclists
FCA with Junction Turning and Direct Oncoming Detection
Lane Keeping Assist and Driver Attention Warning
Parking Collision Avoidance Assist – Rear
This intelligent suite helps prevent potential collisions, keeps drivers alert, and adds an extra layer of confidence on highways and in city traffic.
(Also read: 2026 Hyundai Venue bookings open. Here's everything you should know)
Comprehensive Safety Package
Beyond ADAS, the new Venue includes several key safety features designed to ensure occupant security in all conditions. These include:
Six airbags
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)
Electric parking brake with Auto Hold
All four disc brakes
Surround View Monitor (SVM)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS – Highline)
Rollover sensor and 3-point seatbelts for all seats
Technology Meets Safety
The Venue also blends futuristic digital features with safety innovation. A dual 12.3-inch curved panoramic display, 70+ connected features, and over-the-air updates for 20 controllers make it one of the most technologically advanced vehicles in its class. With 400+ voice commands and support for multiple languages, the SUV enhances not only security but also convenience and connectivity on every drive.
Bookings Open Now
Hyundai has opened bookings for the all-new Venue at a starting amount of ₹25,000. The model will make its official debut on November 4, 2025.
Rivals
The new Venue will be competing against the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO.