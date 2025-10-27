New-gen Hyundai Venue gets upgraded safety equipment. Check what's new

Hyundai Motor India has officially revealed the advanced safety and technology suite of the upcoming new-generation Hyundai Venue, setting a fresh benchmark in the compact SUV segment. The model not only introduces Hyundai’s futuristic Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) powered by Nvidia but also takes passenger safety to the next level with ADAS Level 2 and over 65 safety features, 33 of which come standard across all variants. Get Launch Updates on Hyundai Venue 2025 Notify me Notify me The 2025 Hyundai Venue will come with a new body shell that uses 71% high-strength steel, including hot-stamped and ultra-high-strength components.

2026 Hyundai Venue – Key safety features overview Category Feature Structural safety 71% high-strength steel, including hot-stamped and ultra-high-strength components Chassis Reinforced for better rigidity Key safety features Six airbags

Electronic Stability Control

Hill Start Assist

Anti-lock braking system

Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold

3-Point Seatbelts with reminders

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Rollover Sensor

Surround View Monitor

All 4 Disc Brakes ADAS Level 2 Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop & Go

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA)

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

Driver Attention Warning (DAW)

Parking Collision Avoidance Assist – Rear Prev Next

Built Strong for maximum protection

The 2026 Venue has been engineered on a super-strong body structure made with 71% high-strength steel, including hot-stamped and ultra-high-strength components. This robust architecture provides superior crash protection, enhancing passenger safety during front and side impacts, according to Hyundai. The company's focus on structural integrity ensures that the Venue becomes one of the safest SUVs in its class. However, we still don't have a crash test rating.

New-gen Hyundai Venue will now come with SmartSense ADAS Level 2 technology that will offer 16 features.

ADAS Level 2: Smarter and safer drives

One of the biggest highlights is the inclusion of Hyundai SmartSense ADAS Level 2 technology, offering 16 advanced driver assistance features. These include:

Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) for cars, pedestrians, and cyclists

FCA with Junction Turning and Direct Oncoming Detection

Lane Keeping Assist and Driver Attention Warning

Parking Collision Avoidance Assist – Rear

This intelligent suite helps prevent potential collisions, keeps drivers alert, and adds an extra layer of confidence on highways and in city traffic.

Comprehensive Safety Package

Beyond ADAS, the new Venue includes several key safety features designed to ensure occupant security in all conditions. These include:

Six airbags

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)

Electric parking brake with Auto Hold

All four disc brakes

Surround View Monitor (SVM)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS – Highline)

Rollover sensor and 3-point seatbelts for all seats

Technology Meets Safety

The Venue also blends futuristic digital features with safety innovation. A dual 12.3-inch curved panoramic display, 70+ connected features, and over-the-air updates for 20 controllers make it one of the most technologically advanced vehicles in its class. With 400+ voice commands and support for multiple languages, the SUV enhances not only security but also convenience and connectivity on every drive.

Bookings Open Now

Hyundai has opened bookings for the all-new Venue at a starting amount of ₹25,000. The model will make its official debut on November 4, 2025.

Rivals

The new Venue will be competing against the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO.