2026 Kawasaki Ninja 250 and Z250 unveiled: Check out what's new and what stays the same

Kawasaki has unveiled the 2026 iterations of its popular quarter-litre models, the fully faired Ninja 250 and the naked Z250, for the Japanese market. Both motorcycles will go on sale from November 1, 2025, featuring cosmetic updates and minor refinements while retaining their core mechanical setup. Prices start at ¥726,000 (approx. ₹4.21 lakh) for the Ninja 250 and ¥704,000 (approx. ₹4.08 lakh) for the Z250. Kawasaki has unveiled the 2026 Ninja 250 and z250 globally.

Take a look at the list of things that have changed and what remains the same as earlier:

1. Fresh dual-tone colours and graphics

The most noticeable update comes in the form of new dual-tone paint schemes for the Ninja 250.

Metallic Carbon Grey with Metallic Yellowish Green: a predominantly black body accented by striking green highlights on the cowl, fairing, and rear panels.

Galaxy Silver with Candy Persimmon Red: a more vibrant mix of red, white, and black hues that gives the bike a playful yet aggressive appearance.

Meanwhile, the Z250 gets a single new paint option: Ebony with Metallic Carbon Grey, complemented by subtle graphic tweaks around the headlamp cowl, tank, and tail section.

2. Familiar design with retained aggression

Kawasaki has chosen to keep the overall design language unchanged for 2026. The Ninja 250 continues with its sharp and aerodynamic styling, twin LED headlamps, clip-on handlebars, and split seats. The Z250, on the other hand, being the naked sibling, retains its muscular streetfighter character, with a distinct headlamp, handlebar-mounted mirrors, and compact visor.

3. Semi-digital instrument consoles

Both motorcycles carry forward their semi-digital instrument clusters.

The Ninja 250’s layout combines an analogue tachometer with a multi-function LCD that displays gear position, trip data, fuel economy, and speed.

The Z250 features a semi-circular cluster with a needle-type tachometer, designed to evoke a slightly retro feel.

4. Shared powertrain

Underneath their differing bodywork, both bikes share the same engine setup:

Specification Details Engine 248cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin Power 35 bhp Torque 22 Nm Gearbox 6-speed manual Mileage (claimed) 25.1 km/l View All Prev Next

This setup continues to offer a smooth, high-revving character typical of Kawasaki’s smaller twins.

5. Common hardware and dimensions

Mechanically, both bikes remain identical, continuing to use a steel frame and 17-inch alloy wheels shod with 110/70 (front) and 140/70 (rear) tyres.

Component Ninja 250 Z250 Front brake 310 mm disc 310 mm disc Rear brake 220 mm disc 220 mm disc Seat height 795 mm 795 mm Fuel tank 14 litres 14 litres Ground clearance 145 mm 145 mm Kerb weight 166 kg 164 kg View All Prev Next

Despite the shared base, the Ninja 250’s additional bodywork makes it slightly heavier by 2 kg.

Outlook for India

Although Kawasaki has not confirmed plans to launch the 2026 Ninja 250 and Z250 in India, their design cues and mechanical setup hint at possible influences for future versions of the Ninja 300 and Z400 sold here. Given India’s growing interest in smaller-capacity premium motorcycles, these updates could shape Kawasaki’s future strategy in the 250–400cc space.