2026 Kawasaki Z900 launched at 9.99 lakh: Here’s what's new

Kawasaki has reintroduced its Z900 in its 2026 avatar in India, with a refreshed presence and renewed focus on its core strengths. The street-naked appeals of the Z900 continue, but the latest iteration brings subtle updates in tuning, aesthetics, and positioning. The 2026 Kawasaki Z900 does not get any mechanical updates or feature additions.

2026 Kawasaki Z900 specifications Category Specifications Engine Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four Displacement 948 cm³ Power 125 PS at 9,500 rpm Torque 98.6 Nm 7,700 rpm Gearbox 6-speed Frame type Trellis, high-tensile steel Front suspension 41 mm USD forks with 120 mm travel Rear suspension gas-charged monoshock with 140 mm travel Front brakes 300 mm dual discs Rear brake 250 mm disc View All Prev Next

One of the more eye-catching changes lies in the colour palette. The new model resurrects the iconic Candy Green shade, a hue absent in the prior year, and pairs it alongside a black-and-gold scheme that brings contrast to the frame and styling cues. This emphasis on fresh livery is Kawasaki’s way of keeping the model visually current without altering its fundamental architecture.

(Also read: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Classic 350: Which retro icon should you buy?)

At its heart remains the familiar 948 cc inline-four engine, now rated at 124 PS and 97.4 Nm, mated to a six-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quick shifter. These outputs and hardware are carried over from the earlier model, reinforcing Kawasaki’s decision to refine rather than reinvent.

The 948 cc, in-line four cylinder engine puts out 125 hp and 98.6 Nm.

The 2026 Z900 retains the electronics package introduced in the 2025 refresh: a 5-inch TFT display, cruise control, lean-sensitive traction control, IMU-based rider aids, wheelie control, and four riding modes. In short, the digital and safety systems that have undergone recent upgrades remain a key part of the appeal.

Although the mechanical and feature upgrades are modest, Kawasaki has also made a calculated move on pricing. After recent tax changes had pushed the Z900 above ₹10 lakh, the 2026 version has been relaunched at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), placing it just under that psychological barrier. This repositioning aims to reaffirm its competitiveness among middleweight naked bikes.

(Also read: TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Quick comparison)

In essence, the 2026 Z900 presents itself as a well-balanced evolution—retaining the aggressive character and technical depth of its predecessor, while tweaking aesthetics and cost to strengthen its appeal in a crowded segment. Bold colour options, refined electronics, and a price reset may just be enough to re-ignite interest among enthusiasts who value performance with everyday usability.