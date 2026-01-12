2026 Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 launched at 2.20 lakh, now gets slipper clutch

Royal Enfield has introduced the 2026 edition of the Goan Classic 350 in India. The bobber-styled motorcycle continues with its laid-back and individualistic character, while receiving a few practical updates aimed at improving everyday usability. The updated Goan Classic 350 will be available at authorised Royal Enfield dealerships across India. Prices start at Rs. 2,19,787 ex-showroom for the Shack Black and Purple Haze colours. The Trip Teal Green and Rave Red variants are priced at Rs. 2,22,593 ex-showroom. The Goan Classic 350 continues to be a purchase that a customer makes from his heart rather than his or her mind. Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 now comes with a slipper clutch.

The biggest mechanical update for 2026 is the addition of an assist-and-slipper clutch. This change is expected to make the clutch lighter to operate and reduce rear wheel hop during aggressive downshifts. In daily riding, it should translate to smoother gear changes, lighter clutch feel and less fatigue, especially in traffic. The brand has already introduced the slipper clutch to the Hunter 350 and the Meteor 350. Royal Enfield has also upgraded the existing USB Type-C charging port, which now supports faster charging for phones and other essential devices.

Powering the motorcycle is the familiar 349cc air-oil cooled, single-cylinder engine that is already used across several Royal Enfield models. It produces 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a five-speed gearbox and is tuned for calm, steady performance rather than outright speed. This setup suits the relaxed riding style the Goan Classic 350 is designed for, whether on city roads or longer highway runs.

In terms of design, the Goan Classic 350 remains unchanged and true to its bobber roots. It features a single-seat layout with a floating rider seat, whitewall edge-type aluminium tubeless spoke wheels, chopper-style fenders, a slash-cut exhaust and mid-ape handlebars. These elements give the motorcycle a distinct custom-inspired look while keeping it usable for everyday riding.