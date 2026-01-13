2026 Tata Punch Facelift Live Launch And Latest Updates: Price, Features, Colours, Variants

Live

2026 Tata Punch Facelift Live Launch And Latest Updates: Tata Motors is all-set to launch the Punch facelift in the Indian market. This will be the first facelift for the Punch. With this update, the micro-SUV will get cosmetic, feature and mechanical upgrades. The launch event will take place in Mumbai. We bring you all the live and latest updates from the event.

A new turbo petrol engine will join the lineup of the Tata Punch facelift. The colour above is called Caramel. Apart from this, there will be five other colours on offer.

Tata Motors first launched the Punch back in October 2021 as its first micro SUV in the Indian market. The Punch has been a huge success for the manufacturer. In fact, the brand has sold over 6 lakh units. The brand sells the Punch with an ICE as well as an EV powertrain. Once launched, the Tata Punch facelift will continue to go against the Hyundai Exter, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

