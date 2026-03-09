5 compact electric SUVs I would happily choose as my first car

The Tata Punch EV facelift adopts a revised split LED headlamp layout, moving away from the earlier connected design to achieve a cleaner and more contemporary front-end appearance

The Tata Punch EV is one of the most accessible electric SUVs currently available in India. It combines compact dimensions with SUV styling and a surprisingly modern cabin, making it particularly appealing for first-time buyers. The model is available with multiple battery options, with the long-range version offering over 400 km of claimed driving range. For everyday commuting, that kind of range is more than adequate and this means that it will be able to do highway duties as well. Another reason the Punch EV works well as a first car is its practicality. Its compact footprint makes it easy to drive in city traffic, while the tall stance and good ground clearance add the SUV character many buyers prefer. MG ZS EV Price: ₹17.99 lakh to ₹20.50 lakh (ex showroom)

The MG ZS EV is powered by a 50.3 kWh battery pack with a range of 461 km on a single charge

The MG ZS EV has been around for a while and continues to remain a solid choice for buyers looking for a practical electric SUV. Compared with smaller EVs, it offers more space and a slightly more premium feel overall. It uses a 50.3 kWh battery pack and delivers a claimed driving range of around 461 km. That makes it capable of handling both daily commuting and occasional long drives. For a first-time car buyer, the ZS EV also stands out for its comfortable ride quality and a feature-rich cabin. Hyundai Creta Electric Price: ₹18.02 lakh to ₹24.70 lakh (ex showroom)

The Hyundai Creta Electric is based on its ICE counterpart. It does not use a dedicated EV platform.

The Hyundai Creta Electric builds on the popularity of the standard Creta while adding an electric powertrain. In many ways, it offers one of the easiest transitions into EV ownership because the overall package still feels familiar. This is what makes Creta Electric special. The SUV comes with multiple battery options and offers a claimed range of up to about 473 km, depending on the variant. Like most Hyundai models, the Creta Electric focuses heavily on comfort and technology. A feature packed cabin, refined driving manners and the familiarity of the Creta nameplate make it an attractive option for many first-time buyers. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Price: Around ₹13.89 lakh onwards (ex showroom)

The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV retains the familiar design and proportions of the ICE-powered 3XO, helping ease the transition for first-time EV buyers.

Mahindra is steadily expanding its electric lineup and the XUV 3XO EV is an important addition. Based on the XUV 3XO platform, the electric version targets buyers looking for a compact yet urban electric SUV. The claimed range of the electric compact SUV stands at 456 km. As of now, it is available in just two variants - AX5 and AX7L. Volvo EX30 Price: Around ₹39.99 lakh (ex showroom)

Volvo EX30 is a handsome-looking electric compact crossover SUV.