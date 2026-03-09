5 compact electric SUVs I would happily choose as my first car
The EV market has evolved, offering various compact SUVs for first-time buyers. Few models include the Punch EV, ZS EV, Creta Electric, XUV 3XO EV, and EX30.
Buying a first car today is very different from what it used to be a few years ago. Electric vehicles are now a realistic option, especially in the compact SUV segment where buyers can choose from multiple models offering strong range, modern technology and everyday usability.
From affordable city friendly options to premium compact EVs, the market now offers something for almost every kind of buyer. If I were choosing my first car today and wanted it to be electric, these five compact SUVs would easily make it to my shortlist.
Tata Punch EV
Price: ₹9.69 lakh to ₹12.59 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Tata Punch EV is one of the most accessible electric SUVs currently available in India. It combines compact dimensions with SUV styling and a surprisingly modern cabin, making it particularly appealing for first-time buyers.
The model is available with multiple battery options, with the long-range version offering over 400 km of claimed driving range. For everyday commuting, that kind of range is more than adequate and this means that it will be able to do highway duties as well.
Another reason the Punch EV works well as a first car is its practicality. Its compact footprint makes it easy to drive in city traffic, while the tall stance and good ground clearance add the SUV character many buyers prefer.
MG ZS EV
Price: ₹17.99 lakh to ₹20.50 lakh (ex showroom)
The MG ZS EV has been around for a while and continues to remain a solid choice for buyers looking for a practical electric SUV. Compared with smaller EVs, it offers more space and a slightly more premium feel overall.
It uses a 50.3 kWh battery pack and delivers a claimed driving range of around 461 km. That makes it capable of handling both daily commuting and occasional long drives. For a first-time car buyer, the ZS EV also stands out for its comfortable ride quality and a feature-rich cabin.
Hyundai Creta Electric
Price: ₹18.02 lakh to ₹24.70 lakh (ex showroom)
The Hyundai Creta Electric builds on the popularity of the standard Creta while adding an electric powertrain. In many ways, it offers one of the easiest transitions into EV ownership because the overall package still feels familiar. This is what makes Creta Electric special.
The SUV comes with multiple battery options and offers a claimed range of up to about 473 km, depending on the variant.
Like most Hyundai models, the Creta Electric focuses heavily on comfort and technology. A feature packed cabin, refined driving manners and the familiarity of the Creta nameplate make it an attractive option for many first-time buyers.
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
Price: Around ₹13.89 lakh onwards (ex showroom)
Mahindra is steadily expanding its electric lineup and the XUV 3XO EV is an important addition. Based on the XUV 3XO platform, the electric version targets buyers looking for a compact yet urban electric SUV.
The claimed range of the electric compact SUV stands at 456 km. As of now, it is available in just two variants - AX5 and AX7L.
Volvo EX30
Price: Around ₹39.99 lakh (ex showroom)
At the premium end of the compact EV spectrum sits the Volvo EX30. It has been positioned as Volvo’s smallest and relatively most accessible electric SUV. The EX30 stands out with its minimalist Scandinavian design, tech-focused interior and strong performance credentials. Despite its compact footprint, it still delivers the safety-focused approach that Volvo is known for.
While it sits in a completely different price bracket compared to the other cars on this list, the EX30 represents an interesting option for buyers who want a compact electric SUV with a distinctly premium feel.
