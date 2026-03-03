5 SUVs I would buy if I was regularly road-tripping across India

The Compass uses a 2.0-litre diesel engine that is shared with a few other SUVs. But it comes with a unique 9-speed gearbox and all-wheel drive.

The Compass remains one of the most well-rounded monocoque SUVs in its segment. The 2.0-litre diesel engine is strong and torquey, making highway overtakes effortless. What stands out on long journeys is its planted high speed stability and reassuring steering feel. The 9-speed gearbox means that you would be able to extract decent fuel efficiency figures on the highways as well. Ride quality strikes a good balance between comfort and control, which helps on mixed road conditions. The cabin feels solidly put together, and the seats offer adequate support for long hours behind the wheel. For someone who enjoys driving as much as travelling, the diesel Compass makes a strong case. We have already taken the Compass to Leh and Zojila Pass and we came back very impressed with it. Tata Safari

There is no AWD option on the Tata Safari still even if the vehicle is relatively comfortable on less than perfect roads.

If family road trips are frequent, the Safari’s three-row layout becomes a major advantage. Powered by a 2.0 litre diesel, it offers ample torque for loaded highway runs. It also manages to deliver a decent fuel efficiency figure considering how heavy and big the SUV is. The Safari’s ride quality is tuned for comfort, soaking up broken patches without feeling unsettled. Recent updates have also improved cabin quality and feature integration, making it feel more premium than before. For those who prioritise space, safety and comfort over outright performance, the Safari fits the brief well. Mahindra XUV 7XO

The gearing is well judged, and the automatic transmission responds promptly. Complementing this is an impressive level of refinement.

The XUV 7XO is a direct rival to the Tata Safari and was launched recently. The pre-facelifted version of the SUV was called XUV 700, and it was already a huge success in the Indian market. The 2.2-litre diesel engine is strong and responsive, especially in highway overtaking situations. Moreover, the brand also offers an all-wheel drive system with the higher variants which can come in handy in tricky situations. There are also driving modes on offer. The new updated suspension setup has resolved the issues that were there on the previous model, and it continues to be absorbent while delivering a stable ride on triple-digit speeds. The spacious interior and feature-rich cabin make long days on the road less fatiguing. Land Rover Defender

The new Defender retains most of the design elements albeit for a subtle changes to the headlamps and taillights

For those who venture beyond highways into trails and remote landscapes, the Defender stands in a league of its own. The diesel variants put out 344 bhp and a massive 700 Nm of peak torque. Its suspension setup delivers impressive comfort even over rough terrain, while the cabin combines rugged design with luxury. Long-distance travel in the Defender feels relaxed and secure, whether you are on an expressway or a dirt track in the mountains. Mercedes-Benz GLA

The GLA is the most affordable SUV that the brand sells.