Ather 450X's new variant launched with additional features: Report

ByHT News Desk
Aug 11, 2023 05:40 PM IST

Bengaluru-based Ather Energy says that 450X is meant for the consumers who want the same features as the original model but don't want to spend more money.

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy on Friday unveiled a new variant of the 450X electric scooter. Named as Ather 450X and priced at 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom), this electric scooter has a small battery pack, just like 450S, HT Auto reported.

According to report, this electric scooter also has a smaller range in comparison to the 3.7 kWh battery back variant. The Bengaluru-based company says that 450X is meant for the consumers who want the same features and performance as the original model but don't want to spend more money.

The Ather 450X electric scooter has a 2.9 kWh battery pack and comes in two options namely Core and Pro. These two models are priced at 1,37,999 and 1,52,999 (ex-showroom) respectively. The cost includes FAME-2 benefits and the charger cost.

As per the HT Auto report, the company is also gearing up to revamp the 3.7 kWh battery pack variant of 450X, and will be delivering to the customers from October this year.

Ather Energy's 450X electric scooter.
Ather Energy's 450X electric scooter.

Design and specifications

The new variant of 450X has the same design and other features. It runs on 12-inch alloy wheels that are wrapped with tubeless tyres. Talking about brakes, it has a 20 centimetres disc at the front and 19 centimetres disc at the rear. It has telescopic front forks and monoshock absorber for suspension. The colour options include Still White, Space Grey, True Red, Salt Green, Lunar Grey and Cosmic Black.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

