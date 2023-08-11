Ather 450X's new variant launched with additional features: Report

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy on Friday unveiled a new variant of the 450X electric scooter. Named as Ather 450X and priced at ₹1.38 lakh (ex-showroom), this electric scooter has a small battery pack, just like 450S, HT Auto reported.



According to report, this electric scooter also has a smaller range in comparison to the 3.7 kWh battery back variant. The Bengaluru-based company says that 450X is meant for the consumers who want the same features and performance as the original model but don't want to spend more money.



The Ather 450X electric scooter has a 2.9 kWh battery pack and comes in two options namely Core and Pro. These two models are priced at ₹1,37,999 and ₹1,52,999 (ex-showroom) respectively. The cost includes FAME-2 benefits and the charger cost.



As per the HT Auto report, the company is also gearing up to revamp the 3.7 kWh battery pack variant of 450X, and will be delivering to the customers from October this year.

Ather Energy's 450X electric scooter.