Ather Energy to launch 450S, an entry-level electric scooter. Check details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 03, 2023 12:26 PM IST

Though the company is yet to announce a launch date, it has priced the model at ₹1,29,999 (ex-showroom).

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Ather Energy has confirmed the launch of its much-anticipated 450S electric scooter. While a launch date is yet to be announced, the model has been priced at 1,29,999 (ex-showroom).

Sitting below the 450X, the 450S comes as the new entry-level electric scooter of the Ather Energy lineup.
Sitting below the 450X, the 450S comes as the new entry-level electric scooter of the Ather Energy lineup. (Representational image)

“The 450 family just got bigger! Meet the #Ather450S at atherenergy.com/450S. #ComingSoon,” the company tweeted on Thursday.

Ather 450S: Battery and range

The 450S comes with a 3 kWh battery pack and, according to Ather, offers a range of 115 km on a single charge and a top speed of 90 kmph.

Ather 450S: Booking

Bookings for the model, which complies with the revised FAME-2 scheme, will begin in July, as per HT Auto. Customers can book their e-scooter at Ather Experience Centres, it added.

Ather 450S: Rivals

Upon launch, the EV will be positioned in the entry-level segment, and its principal competitor will be Ola Electric's S1 Air.

Ather 450S: Company speaks…

“The 450 platform has been immensely successful for us…we wanted to make it available to a wider set of buyers. The 450S will be our new entry-level variant for those looking to enter the electric segment, but are seeking the quality and assurance that Ather scooters provide. Within the category, it will break new grounds, and offer first-of-its-kind tech features in the performance scooter segment, raising the bar in terms of riding pleasure and safety, while still delivering on performance,” Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO, told HT Auto.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

ather energy electric vehicles
