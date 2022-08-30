Home / Car And Bike / Ather Energy plans to open 150 Experience Centres in 100 Indian cities by 2023

Ather Energy plans to open 150 Experience Centres in 100 Indian cities by 2023

Published on Aug 30, 2022 08:18 PM IST

The news of the expansion spree of the retail outlets by next year comes as the electric scooter startup inaugurated its third Experience Centre in Chennai on Tuesday.

Ather Energy currently has 49 retail outlets in 38 cities, including Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Jaipur and Mumbai, in the country.(Twitter/@atherenergy)
Ather Energy currently has 49 retail outlets in 38 cities, including Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Jaipur and Mumbai, in the country.(Twitter/@atherenergy)
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Bengaluru-based electric scooter startup Ather Energy plans to open 150 Experience Centres (retail outlets) in 100 Indian cities by March 2023, the company said on Tuesday.

Ather Energy currently has 49 retail outlets in 38 cities, including Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Jaipur and Mumbai, in the country.

The news of the expansion spree of the retail outlets by next year comes as the electric scooter startup inaugurated its third Experience Centre in Chennai on Tuesday.

The new retail outlet is located at the Old Mahabalipuram Road and Ather Energy would sell its flagship products 450X at 1.57 lakh and 450 Plus at 1.35 lakh (both ex-showroom prices), according to a PTI report.

Also Read| What Ather CEO Tarun Mehta said after fire incidents in EVs

The Experience Centre at the Old Mahabalipuram Road has been launched in association with Pillai Auto Private Limited.

Ather Energy's chief business officer Ravneet S Phokela said, “Tamil Nadu has emerged as a hub of electric vehicle manufacturing in India and Chennai is one of the key markets for Ather in the state.”

Phokela added the improved Ather 450X will attract more electric vehicle enthusiasts in Chennai and the new experience centre will help the startup cater to this rising demand, the agency further wrote.

Ganesh Ranjan, director of Pillai Auto, said, "We at Pillai Auto, are very excited to start our journey with Ather. Chennai being one of the earliest markets for Ather, we see great interest in Ather products in the market..."

(With agency inputs)

