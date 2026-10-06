Bajaj Auto announces festive offers across Pulsar range, benefits up to ₹12,000

The festive scheme includes a combination of cash benefits, nil processing fees and up to five free services. Bajaj Auto says the maximum benefit available under the offer is ₹12,000.

Bajaj Auto has announced a limited-period festive offer across its Pulsar motorcycle range, with customer benefits of up to ₹12,000 available on select models. The offer is currently live at authorised Bajaj Auto dealerships across India, although the benefits vary depending on the model and region.

Updated Pulsar range gets new features The festive offer comes shortly after Bajaj Auto introduced updates across several Pulsar motorcycles. The Pulsar 125 and Pulsar 150 have received a new 5-inch TFT instrument console with Google Maps, along with an updated engine, gearbox, frame and monoshock suspension. Both motorcycles also feature ride modes and Crawl Tech.

The Pulsar N160 S/SS is positioned higher in the range and produces 18.5 PS. Bajaj claims a 0-60 kmph acceleration time of 4.5 seconds. The motorcycle gets a 5-inch TFT display with Google Maps, along with Intelligent Throttle, traction control, ride modes and Crawl Tech.

At the top end of the range, the Pulsar NS400Z has also been updated with a 5-inch TFT instrument console featuring Google Maps, along with a USB Type-C port and hazard lights. The motorcycle continues to use a 349 cc engine developing 40 PS and gets ride modes, Sports Shifter, traction control and radial tyres.

Commenting on the festive campaign, Sarang Kanade, Chief Business Officer, Two-wheeler Business Unit, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said the updated Pulsar range is aimed at combining performance with technology for a wider set of riders.

Bajaj Auto expects the festive offer and recent product updates to support demand for the Pulsar range during the season. The festive customer offer is available for a limited period through authorised Bajaj Auto dealerships. If you are interested in the offers, we would suggest that you get in touch with the nearest authorised dealerships.