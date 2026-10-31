Gangtok, Sikkim Legislative Assembly Speaker Mingma Norbu Sherpa on Saturday called for preserving indigenous languages and cultural traditions, saying mother tongues and traditional attire are vital to protecting community identity and strengthening national unity. Sikkim Speaker calls for preservation of indigenous languages, cultural heritage

Addressing the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas programme at Chintan Bhawan here, Sherpa expressed concern over the declining use of indigenous languages among younger generations and urged parents to ensure that mother tongues are passed on to the next generation.

He said unity in diversity must be reflected in everyday life and appreciated the initiatives of the state government under Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang to promote traditional attire and cultural heritage.

The Speaker highlighted the government's initiative encouraging people to wear traditional attire on Thursdays and said legislators in the state Assembly were also encouraged to wear their respective traditional dresses.

The programme was organised to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Deputy Prime Minister, with tributes paid to his role in unifying the country after Independence.

Recalling Patel's contribution to the integration of around 562 princely states into the Indian Union, Sherpa said his leadership laid the foundation for India's political unity and territorial integrity.

He said Patel's life continued to inspire people to rise above caste, religious and cultural differences and work for the larger interests of the nation.

Referring to the 182-metre Statue of Unity in Gujarat, Sherpa described it as a fitting tribute to the Iron Man of India. Sharing his experience of visiting the monument, he also spoke about the importance of humility and accountability in public life.

He recalled the contribution of Patel's elder brother, Vithalbhai Patel, who became the first elected Indian president of the Central Legislative Assembly in 1925, and highlighted his efforts to protect the dignity and independence of the chair during British rule.

Earlier, the programme began with the inspection of a guard of honour presented by Sikkim Police personnel, followed by the lighting of lamps and floral tributes to Patel's portrait. Sherpa also administered the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge, reaffirming the commitment to safeguarding the unity, integrity and security of the country.

Artists of the Culture department presented patriotic songs, while the Information and Public Relations Department screened a film on Patel's life and contribution to the nation.

Ministers Arun Kumar Upreti and Bhoj Raj Rai, MLA Pamin Lepcha, senior government officials and other dignitaries attended the programme.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.