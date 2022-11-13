Ban on BS-III, BS-IV vehicles in Delhi: Are you exempted? What is the fine for violating rules?

Currently, there is a ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi, due to poor air quality in the national capital. The ban was announced earlier this month, after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directed the Delhi government to prohibit such vehicles from operating in the city for a few days.

Here's all you need to know:

What is allowed and what is not?

As per a Delhi government notification, the ban is for all BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles (both commercial and private). Only BS6 vehicles, emergency vehicles, those on government duty or election work, and the ones supplying goods can operate normally.

Any fine for defying the ban?

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, a penalty of ₹20,000 will be levied for violating the rule.

Till which date is the order in effect?

Curbs on movement of BS-III petrol and BS-IV were to be in place till November 13, i.e. today. This was decided in a review meeting on November 7. Another meeting was held, on November 10, and the Delhi government decided these restrictions will continue to be in place till the said date.

Till the filing of this story, there was no word from the government on whether the restrictions will end in, or continue even after Sunday.

How to identify the BS stage of your vehicle?

Documents such as the registration certificate, pollution certificate clearly identify this. However, even if neither of these documents identifies the BS stage, it is better not to use the vehicle during the ban.

What is BS-III, BS-IV?

The Bharat Stage (BS) Emission Standards (BSES) were introduced by the Government of India in 2000, and are set by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) under the Ministry of Environment.

These are mandatory emission standards for automobiles, and are based on the European norms. BS-I was launched in 2000, BS-II in 2001 (nationwide in 2005), BS-III in 2005 (nationwide 2010), BS-IV in 2010 (nationwide 2017). There is no BS-V, and BS-VI arrived in 2017 (nationwide 2020).

