Bill Gates takes a ride in self-driving car, says it will take over…

Bill Gates recently took a ride in a self-driving car through downtown London and he is convinced that autonomous vehicles (AV) are the future. In a blog post last week titled ‘Hands Off The Wheel: The Rules Of The Road Are About To Change’, Gates shared his impressive experience with British start-up Wayve’s AV. Accompanied by its founder-CEO Alex Kendall and a safety operator, as the vehicle is still in its development stage, the self-proclaimed ‘car guy’ said that machines will take over driving ‘sooner rather than later’. Bill Gates was accompanied by a safety driver and Alex Kendall, the founder-CEO of Wayve, (YouTube)

Calling the experience ‘memorable and fantastic’, the AV navigated the bustling streets of London, which he described as ‘one of the most challenging driving environments’.

According to the tech billionaire, Wayve is working on an innovative approach to self-driving, a technology that will reach ‘a tipping point’ in 10 years. Gates added that completely autonomous driving will be a game-changer, akin to the invention of computers.

Also read: Bill Gates says age of artificial intelligence has begun, lists risks, potential

On Wayve’s AV, Gates said that it works like a human as it uses deep learning technology and utilises its cumulative driving experiences to respond in real-time, unlike most other self-driving cars which can only operate on roads pre-uploaded into their system. Notably, the six-year-old startup works in collaboration with Gates’ Microsoft on its artificial intelligence-based AV technology.

“It was a bit surreal to be in the car as it dodged all the traffic,” he wrote, adding that the safety driver took over multiple times.

Posting a video of the ride on YouTube, Gates noted that the practicalities of a complete transition to AVs includes factors like car insurance, vehicle laws and roads which may have to be reworked. Predicting that AVs will probably be electric and cheaper than normal cars, he argued that it would be an environment-friendly alternative that can give people more time and assist the transportation of differently-abled and elderly. However, personal cars may adapt the technology only after it comes to long-haul trucking, deliveries and cabs, he explained.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON