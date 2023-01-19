Home / Car Bike / BMW launches X7 facelift at 1.22 crore

BMW launches X7 facelift at 1.22 crore

car bike
Published on Jan 19, 2023 03:12 AM IST

Bookings for the SUV are open and deliveries will commence by the end of the first quarter of the year.

The front fascia of the 2023 BMW X7 has received a major change in form of split headlamps, revised darkened kidney grille with cascade lighting and an updated bumper.
The front fascia of the 2023 BMW X7 has received a major change in form of split headlamps, revised darkened kidney grille with cascade lighting and an updated bumper.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

BMW has launched the updated X7 in the Indian market, pricing the SUV at 1.22 crore (ex-showroom). Bookings for BMW X7 facelift are open and can be made at the German auto giant's dealerships, while deliveries will commence by the end of the first quarter of the year. A locally manufactured car, the SUV is made at the company's plant in Chennai.

BMW X7 facelift: Design

According to HT Auto, the X7 facelift has a heavily updated design, which takes inspiration from the i7 and the new generation 7 Series. On the front, there is a kidney grille painted in black, which is flanked by redesigned sleek LED headlamps. Inside the cabin, meanwhile, the manufacturer has given a BMW curved display, ambient light bar, Sky Lounge panoramic glass sunroof etc.

The SUV has been introduced in two variants – xDrive40i M Sport and XDrive40d M Sport – and is available in as many as five exterior colour options, including Mineral White, Black Sapphire and Carbon Black. The other two options, meanwhile, are two exclusive in-house paintworks: Dravit Grey and Tanzanite Blue.

In the Indian market, BMW X7 facelift will compete against Mercedes-Benz GLS.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
bmw
bmw

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out