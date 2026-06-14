Buying Ather Rizta? You can explore these genuine accessories too

Ather Rizta is a family-oriented electric scooter meant for regular commuting. It is not only the bestselling scooter of Ather Energy, but also one of the most popular electric scooters in the country, since the very beginning of its journey in the country market. The Ather Rizta come with a practical design, has massive storage, and promises top-notch rider comfort. In a nutshell, the Ather Rizta promises a practical riding experience for the entire household. Ather Rizta is based on the same platform as the 450X, but it looks radically different.

Available in two primary trim options: S and Z. It comes priced from ₹1.12 lakh (ex-showroom) and promises up to 159 km range on a single charge. However, the real-world range is about 125 km on a single charge. Available in two battery pack options: 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh, the electric scooter is claimed to offer great value for money.