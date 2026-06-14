Ather Rizta is a family-oriented electric scooter meant for regular commuting. It is not only the bestselling scooter of Ather Energy, but also one of the most popular electric scooters in the country, since the very beginning of its journey in the country market. The Ather Rizta come with a practical design, has massive storage, and promises top-notch rider comfort. In a nutshell, the Ather Rizta promises a practical riding experience for the entire household.
Available in two primary trim options: S and Z. It comes priced from ₹1.12 lakh (ex-showroom) and promises up to 159 km range on a single charge. However, the real-world range is about 125 km on a single charge. Available in two battery pack options: 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh, the electric scooter is claimed to offer great value for money.
Despite being a commuter electric scooter, Ather Rizta sports an interesting design that is not mundane, but practical. Ather Energy offers a host of genuine accessories for the Rizta electric scooter. If you are planning to buy the Ather Rizta, you can consider buying these genuine accessories as well.
Ather Rizta: Key genuine accessories to buy
Ather Rizta: Key genuine accessories to buy
Accessories
Price
Multi-purpose charger
₹799
Back rest
₹499
Floor mat
₹549
TPMS
₹1,799
Seat covr
₹899
Duo charger
₹9,999
Duo wall mount
₹2,499
Body cover
₹999
Side step
₹1,999
Frunk
₹2,499
Storage organiser
₹1,499
Body guard
₹3,199
Ather Energy offers a plethora of genuine accessories for the Rizta electric scooter. These accessories can be purchased online from the electric vehicle manufacturer's website. Some of these accessories are meant to enhance the practicality and convenience of the scooter and the rider, respectively, while some are meant to add more value to the EV.
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Home/Car Bike/Buying Ather Rizta? You Can Explore These Genuine Accessories Too