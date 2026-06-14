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    Buying Ather Rizta? You can explore these genuine accessories too

    Ather Rizta, the practical family-focused commuter electric scooter, is one of the bestsellers in India, since the very beginning of its journey in the country.

    Published on: Jun 14, 2026 6:06 AM IST
    By Mainak Das
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    Ather Rizta is a family-oriented electric scooter meant for regular commuting. It is not only the bestselling scooter of Ather Energy, but also one of the most popular electric scooters in the country, since the very beginning of its journey in the country market. The Ather Rizta come with a practical design, has massive storage, and promises top-notch rider comfort. In a nutshell, the Ather Rizta promises a practical riding experience for the entire household.

    Ather Rizta is based on the same platform as the 450X, but it looks radically different.
    Ather Rizta is based on the same platform as the 450X, but it looks radically different.

    Available in two primary trim options: S and Z. It comes priced from 1.12 lakh (ex-showroom) and promises up to 159 km range on a single charge. However, the real-world range is about 125 km on a single charge. Available in two battery pack options: 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh, the electric scooter is claimed to offer great value for money.

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    Despite being a commuter electric scooter, Ather Rizta sports an interesting design that is not mundane, but practical. Ather Energy offers a host of genuine accessories for the Rizta electric scooter. If you are planning to buy the Ather Rizta, you can consider buying these genuine accessories as well.

    Ather Rizta: Key genuine accessories to buy

    Ather Rizta: Key genuine accessories to buy
    AccessoriesPrice
    Multi-purpose charger 799
    Back rest 499
    Floor mat 549
    TPMS 1,799
    Seat covr 899
    Duo charger 9,999
    Duo wall mount 2,499
    Body cover 999
    Side step 1,999
    Frunk 2,499
    Storage organiser 1,499
    Body guard 3,199

    Ather Energy offers a plethora of genuine accessories for the Rizta electric scooter. These accessories can be purchased online from the electric vehicle manufacturer's website. Some of these accessories are meant to enhance the practicality and convenience of the scooter and the rider, respectively, while some are meant to add more value to the EV.

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    Home/Car Bike/Buying Ather Rizta? You Can Explore These Genuine Accessories Too
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