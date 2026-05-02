Buying Oben Rorr Evo? Here's your complete EMI guide

If you are planning to buy the Oben Rorr Evo and wondering about the monthly EMI, here is a quick explainer to make your purchase decision smoother. Oben Rorr Evo: How much EMI to pay In this EMI calculation, we have calculated the amount based on both the introductory and regular pricing options, ₹99,000 and ₹124,999, respectively. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, repayment tenures considered are 12 months and 24 months.

Oben Rorr Evo: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 99,000 ₹ 99,000 9.5% 12 months ₹ 8,703 ₹ 5,439 24 months ₹ 4,568 ₹ 10,629 ₹ 124,999 ₹ 124,999 9.5% 12 months ₹ 10,960 ₹ 6,525 24 months ₹ 5,739 ₹ 12,743