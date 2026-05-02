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    Buying Oben Rorr Evo? Here's your complete EMI guide

    Oben Rorr Evo is the latest entrant in the Indian electric motorcycle market, priced at 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Published on: May 02, 2026 6:06 AM IST
    By Mainak Das
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    The Oben Rorr Evo is the latest entrant in the Indian electric motorcycle market. The latest iteration of Oben Rorr, this electric bike comes priced at 124,999 (ex-showroom). However, the company is offering the electric motorcycle at a lower price of 99,000 (ex-showroom) for the first 10,000 buyers.

    The Oben Rorr Evo is the newest electric streetfighter from the company, priced from ₹1,24,999 (ex-showroom).
    The Oben Rorr Evo is the newest electric streetfighter from the company, priced from ₹1,24,999 (ex-showroom).

    The Oben Rorr grabbed quite some attention from the EV buyers thanks to its sporty commuter design and features, as well as peppy performance. The newly launched Oben Rorr Evo, too, is expected to replicate that sentiment. Available in four different colour options, the Oben Rorr Evo is powered by a 9 kW electric motor taking juice from a 3.4 kWh battery pack. The electric powertrain promises a range of up to 180 km on a single charge.

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    If you are planning to buy the Oben Rorr Evo and wondering about the monthly EMI, here is a quick explainer to make your purchase decision smoother.

    Oben Rorr Evo: How much EMI to pay

    In this EMI calculation, we have calculated the amount based on both the introductory and regular pricing options, 99,000 and 124,999, respectively. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, repayment tenures considered are 12 months and 24 months.

    Oben Rorr Evo: Monthly EMI calculation
    Price (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
    99,000 99,0009.5%12 months 8,703 5,439
    24 months 4,568 10,629
    124,999 124,9999.5%12 months 10,960 6,525
    24 months 5,739 12,743

    According to this calculation, to buy Oben Rorr Evo, if you opt for the introductory price, for 12 months you have to pay 8,703 every month, which will be reduced to 4,568 every month in case of a 24-month repayment tenure. On the other hand, if you buy a bit later and the price grows to the regular slab, for 12-month period, the monthly EMI payable will be 10,960, which will be reduced to rs 5,739 in the case of 24-month repayment tenure.

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    News/Car Bike/Buying Oben Rorr Evo? Here's Your Complete EMI Guide
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