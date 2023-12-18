close_game
News / Car Bike / Canada set to mandate zero emissions for all new cars by 2035: Report

Canada set to mandate zero emissions for all new cars by 2035: Report

Reuters |
Dec 18, 2023 02:54 AM IST

New rules, known as the Electric Vehicle Availability Standard, will also shorten the wait times to get an electric vehicle (EV).

Canada will announce next week that all new cars will have to be zero emissions by 2035, the Toronto Star reported on Sunday, as Ottawa is set to unveil new regulations in the latest example of countries around the world pushing for electrification.

Zero-emission vehicles - which include battery electric, plug-in and hydrogen models - must represent 20% of all new car sales in 2026, 60% in 2030 and 100% in 2035.(AP)
Zero-emission vehicles - which include battery electric, plug-in and hydrogen models - must represent 20% of all new car sales in 2026, 60% in 2030 and 100% in 2035.(AP)

New rules, known as the Electric Vehicle Availability Standard, will also shorten the wait times to get an electric vehicle (EV), a senior government official was cited as saying by the publication.

Zero-emission vehicles - which include battery electric, plug-in and hydrogen models - must represent 20% of all new car sales in 2026, 60% in 2030 and 100% in 2035, the Toronto Star cited the official as saying.

Officials at Canada's environment ministry were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Costas Pitas and Allision Lampert; Editing by Sandra Maler)

