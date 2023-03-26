Citroen planning to launch new compact SUV. See details

Automobile giant Citroen is consolidating its footprint in the Indian market. The carmaker is gearing up to launch a seven-seater variant of Citroen C3 very soon. It will be the second biggest car of the brand after C5 Aircross, Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan reported.



Recently, the company had launched the electric version of C3 hatchback model. It's first electric vehicle eC3 gives a tough competition to Tata Tiago. Now, Citroen is mulling to bring out a compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) which will be pitted against Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, Hyryder and Astor. Recently, this SUV was spotted undergoing tests on Indian roads.



According to report, the C3-based compact SUV might be called C3 Aircross. It is starkly different from the C3 hatchback. It is expected to be equipped with new dashboard layout and features. This SUV might have five and seven-seater options.



The spy shots suggest that the Citroen C3 compact SUV might be 4.2-4.3 metres long. This car was recently spotted in Bihar's Bhojpur. As per the spy shots, the car has undergone changes in its interior with respect to its dashboard design. It is also equipped with a new touchscreen infotainment system.



The current Citroen C3 hatchback does not have features like climate control, alloy wheels, electrically adjustible ORVMs, dimming IRVMs, reverse parking camera, rear wiper and defogger. But it is expected that the new car will have more premium features. Talking about other features, this SUV is expected to generate 110bhp power and 190 nm of torque. It is expected to be powered by a 1.2 litre petrol engine.

The Citroen eC3 comes powered by a 29.2 kWh battery pack offering a range of 320 km on a single charge.(Representational image)