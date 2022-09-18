Driving licence, 57 other RTO services are completely online: Centre

The Union road transport and highways ministry has issued a notification, making 58 services related to driving licence, conductor licence, vehicle registration, permit and transfer of ownership completely online, removing the requirement to visit Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) for the same.

The move will save time as people will no longer have to visit RTO offices physically to avail these services.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the ministry said, “MoRTH has issued a notification increasing 18 citizen-centric services to 58 services related to driving license, conductor license, vehicle registration, permit, transfer of ownership etc, completely online, eliminating the need to visit the RTO.”

In a follow-up tweet, the ministry said these 58 services can be availed with the help of Aadhaar authentication, voluntarily.

“Providing such services in a contactless and faceless manner will go a long way in saving time of citizens while easing their compliance burden,” it further said on Saturday.

Those not having an Aadhaar number may avail these services in physical form by establishing their identity by submitting an alternative document physically with the respective Authority as per CMVR 1989, a report by Livemint said.