Ducati XDiavel V4 launched at 30.89 lakh

Ducati India has officially launched the new Ducati XDiavel V4, bringing its unique interpretation of a sport cruiser to the Indian market. Priced from ₹30.88 lakh ex-showroom, the XDiavel V4 blends the laid-back stance of a cruiser with the performance, design and technology Ducati is known for, making it one of the most distinctive big bikes currently on sale. Ducati XDiavel V4 uses the same engine as other V4 motorcycles that the brand has on sale.

Ducati XDiavel V4 specs Specification Details Motorcycle Type Sport Cruiser Engine 1,158 cc, V4 Granturismo, liquid cooled Maximum Power 168 hp Peak Torque 125 Nm Transmission 6 speed gearbox Clutch Slip and assist clutch Final Drive Chain drive Frame Aluminium monocoque Front Suspension Fully adjustable 50 mm USD fork Rear Suspension Fully adjustable monoshock Front Brake Twin 330 mm discs with Brembo Stylema calipers Rear Brake Single disc ABS Cornering ABS Traction Control Yes Wheelie Control Yes Launch Control Yes Riding Modes Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet Instrument Cluster 6.9 inch TFT colour display Connectivity Bluetooth, smartphone integration Seat Height 770 mm Kerb Weight 229 kg Rear Tyre 240/45 Fuel Tank Capacity 20 litres Colours Available Burning Red, Black Lava Ex Showroom Price ₹ 30.88 lakh to ₹ 31.19 lakh View All Prev Next

Sport cruiser with a fresh identity

The XDiavel V4 moves away from traditional cruiser norms while still retaining that low, stretched riding posture. Ducati has redesigned the motorcycle to improve comfort and usability, especially for longer rides. The seat is lower at 770 mm, the handlebar sits closer to the rider, and suspension travel has been increased to make everyday riding more relaxed. Even the pillion seat is now wider, longer, and thicker, with a grab handle offered as standard. All of this should help in making the motorcycle more comfortable and accessible.

Visually, the bike stands out with its muscular fuel tank, exposed mechanical components, and a quad-exit exhaust that proudly draws attention. The single-sided swingarm leaves the massive 240-section rear tyre fully visible, adding to the bike’s aggressive stance. Ducati is offering the XDiavel V4 in two exclusive metallic shades for India, Burning Red and Black Lava, both developed specifically for this model.

V4 Granturismo engine at the core

Powering the XDiavel V4 is Ducati’s 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine, which produces 168 hp and 125 Nm of torque. Derived from Ducati’s high-performance V4 platform, this engine has been tuned to deliver strong low-end and mid-range performance, making it well-suited to both city riding and highway cruising.

The counter-rotating crankshaft, a technology borrowed from Ducati’s MotoGP machines, helps reduce gyroscopic forces that the engine produces. Ducati has also focused on ownership ease, with long service intervals that stretch up to 60,000 km for major maintenance. Cylinder deactivation helps improve efficiency during low-load riding, while the exhaust note changes character as the engine switches between two and four-cylinder operation.

Chassis, braking and performance

Despite its imposing size, the XDiavel V4 tips the scales at 229 kg kerb weight, which is lighter than the previous XDiavel 1260. Fully adjustable suspension components, including a 50 mm inverted front fork and a rear monoshock, help balance comfort with sporty handling.

Braking duties are handled by twin 330 mm discs up front with Brembo Stylema calipers, delivering strong stopping power. Ducati claims acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph in under three seconds, which puts the XDiavel V4 firmly in performance bike territory, even with its cruiser layout.

Electronics and rider aids

The XDiavel V4 comes loaded with modern electronics. It features a six-axis IMU that supports cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and launch control. Riders can choose between four riding modes, Sport, Touring, Urban, and Wet, along with three power modes to fine-tune the bike’s behaviour.

A new 6.9-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity sits at the centre of the cockpit. It supports calls, music, message notifications, and optional turn-by-turn navigation through Ducati’s app. Cruise control and a quickshifter further enhance comfort and ease during long-distance riding.

Touring and personalisation options

Ducati is offering a wide range of accessories to tailor the XDiavel V4 to individual needs. Touring-focused options include semi-rigid panniers, a passenger backrest, and larger windscreens. Riders looking for a sportier feel can opt for rear-set footpegs, a single-seat tail section, or a performance exhaust. There are also multiple seat options to suit different rider heights and comfort preferences.

Price and availability in India

The Ducati XDiavel V4 is now available at Ducati dealerships across India. Pricing starts at ₹30,88,700 ex showroom for the Burning Red colour, while the Black Lava version is priced at ₹31,19,700 ex showroom.