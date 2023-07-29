Formula E electric car sets Guinness World Record by clocking 218 kph indoors

GENBETA, an electric car developed by Formula E and its innovation partner SABIC has set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest speed achieved by a vehicle indoors. The electric car achieved the top speed of 218.71 kilometres per hour, Formula E said in a statement. The GENBETA car developed by Formula E and SABIC.

This GENBETA car was driven by ABB FIA Formula E World Championship drivers Jake Hughes and Lucas di Grassi in the duals format used to qualify for Formula E races.

Formula E is the world's first all-electric Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) World Championship and the only sport which is a certified net zero carbon since inception.

The car is part of the GENBETA live development and innovation project aimed at exploring new materials and tech for future EV race and road cars.

Formula E's innovation partner SABIC backed the design and development of innovative parts of the car, which is based on the Gen3 technology. The Riyadh-headquartered SABIC's role in the programme is part of the company's collaborative and innovation partnership with the world's first all-electric FIA tournament.

According to the statement, the materials by SABIC which are integrated into the applications of GENBETA car happen to be highly engineered thermoplastics which enable design freedom through the inherent processing moldability.

The relevant applications include front wing endplates which are formed using an additive manufacturing or 3D printing process known as fused deposition modelling. They are mounted on the outboard extremities of the vehicle’s front wing and are integral to redirection of airflow around the front wheels to help reduce drag.



Another applications are the wheel fins which are manufactured through injection moulding with SABIC’s sustainable mechanically-recycled thermoplastics from the portfolio of TRUCIRCLETM circular materials.

The wind deflector is a coated thermoplastic sheet product, manufactured through an extrusion process using a bio-renewable, low-carbon material from the TRUCIRCLE portfolio. The component is attached to the front of the cockpit, ahead of the driver, and supports optimisation of airflow for decreased drag – again, contributing to improved speed performance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail