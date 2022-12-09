Home / Car Bike / From January, Citroen's C3 and C5 to get costlier in India. Check details

From January, Citroen's C3 and C5 to get costlier in India. Check details

Published on Dec 09, 2022 09:46 AM IST

The French manufacturer has announced a hike of up to 2% for the cars, making these costlier by up to ₹8,800 (C3) and ₹16,300 (C5).

Citroen's C5 Aircross (Image used only for representation)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

French carmaker Citroen has announced a hike of up to 2% to the prices of C5 Aircross and C3, two of its models it sells in India. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, the hike will come into effect from January 1, and will cover only the old and existing stocks of the two cars.

After the revision, customers will have to spend up to 8,800 more on C3, and up to 16,300 more for C5 Aircross. At present, the former is available in a price range of 5.71 lakh- 8.05 lakh, and the latter, 30.3 lakh- 32.3 lakh.

While C3 crossover SUV was launched in India in July, the C5 Aircross Facelift arrived here in September.

Offers on C3 crosser SUV

However, before the hike comes into effect, customers can buy the C3 at a discount of 30,000: 10,000 each as exchange bonus, corporate discount, and a 2-year maintenance package. The car can be purchased from two dealers each in Chennai and Bengaluru, and from showrooms in Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Kozhikode, Kochi, Visakhapatnam, Pune, Mumbai, Surat, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Gurugram, New Delhi, and Chandigarh.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

