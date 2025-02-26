From Tata Tigor to Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Here are the most affordable cars with 360 degree camera

Safety technologies are fast becoming one of the deciding factors for many Indian automotive customers. With the increasing demand for new safety technologies, Indian automakers have started offering these technologies across most of their offerings. One such technology is the 360-degree camera. Earlier, this technology was exclusive to luxury vehicles; however, of late, many mass-market offerings have come to incorporate the 360-degree camera setup. Here are the top five affordable cars in India featuring a 360-degree camera setup. The Tata Tigor is the most affordable car in India with 360 degree camera

2025 Tata Tigor

The Tata Tigor was updated this January. With this new update, Tata has introduced a new top-end trim level for the Tigor XZ Plus Lux. The new trim has been priced at ₹8.50 Lakh for the petrol version and ₹9.50 Lakh for the CNG version, ex-showroom. In the new trim, you get a host of safety technologies, including a 360-degree camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Electronic Stability Program (ESP), and Hill Hold Control (HHC). Interestingly, the XZ Plus Lux petrol variant is the most affordable car in India with a 360-degree camera setup.

Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite is one of the most affordable options in the subcompact SUV segment. The Tekna variant ranges in price from ₹8.89 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant also offers several safety tech features, including a 360-degree camera, six airbags, cruise control, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, Vehicle Dynamic Control, Traction Control System, Hill Start Assist, ABS with EBD, and Brake Assist, as well as a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.

Tata Altroz

Another Tata product on the list is the Altroz. The premium hatchback from the India-based carmaker. Earlier in last year, the Tata Altroz received new features and trim updates. The XZ Lux is available for ₹9 lakh, ex-showroom. The Altroz XZ Lux gets a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest OS, 360-degree camera, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The premium hatchback was updated in 2022. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the most popular hatchbacks in the country. With the update, the top end variant of the hatchback, Alpha priced at ₹9.42, ex-showroom, got several new age features such as a Heads-Up-Display, a 360-degree view camera, a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, and Next Generation Suzuki Connect, among other notable features.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire was introduced in its fourth gen avatar in November 2024. With the update, Maruti Suzuki had enhanced the safety of the sub compact sedan. It became the first Maruti Suzuki car to obtain a five star safety rating from Global NCAP. On the safety features side, the top end ZXi Plus variant of the sedan gets an electric sunroof, a 360-degree camera, cruise control and LED fog lights and is priced at ₹9.69 lakh, ex-showroom, for the manual transmission option.