Honda Elevate and Amaze now available with CNG but there's a catch

Honda has officially commenced the sale of CNG variants of the Elevate and Amaze in the Indian market. These models are equipped with retrofitted CNG kits that are installed at the dealership level. According to Honda, these CNG kits have received government approval. However, customers must visit an authorized dealership to place an order, as bookings for the CNG variants are not available through the online platform. The Honda Elevate is an India-first product that the company says has been tailor-made for the customers here.

There have been no cosmetic alterations made to the CNG versions of the Elevate and Amaze. The CNG tank will be located in the boot, which will result in a reduction of boot space. The only modification to the interior will be the inclusion of a button that allows the driver to switch between CNG and petrol fuel sources.

Honda announces offers on its cars

Honda is currently offering benefits of up to ₹63,300 on the City model, while the City Hybrid provides total benefits of ₹65,000. These promotions are applicable to all variants of both models.

(Also read: Made-in-India Honda Elevate secures 5 stars in Japan NCAP)

The Honda Elevate presents benefits of up to ₹56,100 for most of its variants, with the premium Elevate ZX providing the highest benefits of ₹76,100. Furthermore, the Apex Edition of the Elevate also features benefits of ₹56,100, in addition to accessories valued at ₹35,000 for the compact SUV.

The second-generation Amaze is being offered with a discount of ₹57,200 on the S variant, while the Amaze S CNG variant benefits from an additional discount of ₹77,200 this month. However, these discounts do not extend to the third-generation Amaze, which is the latest model from the brand. The manufacturer is also providing EMIs starting at ₹1,111 per lakh for the subcompact sedan.

Please note that the final offers and discounts are contingent upon stock availability, the manufacturer, and the dealership. It is recommended to check with your local dealership for the best possible deal.

(Also read: Looking for ADAS on a budget? Check out these 5 affordable cars in India with ADAS)

Honda exports rises

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) wrapped up the financial year 2024-25 with total sales amounting to 126,151 units, which shows a slight rise from the 124,173 units sold in the prior fiscal year. This results in a modest year-on-year growth of 1.59 percent for the company. Domestic sales contributed 65,925 units, while exports soared to 60,226 units, marking Honda's highest export figures to date and an impressive 60 percent increase compared to the previous year.

In March 2025, HCIL reported domestic sales of 7,228 units and exports of 4,656 units. When compared to March 2024, during which the company recorded local sales of 7,071 units and exports of 6,860 units, this indicates a 14.7 percent decline in total sales for March.