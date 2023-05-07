Home / Car Bike / Honda launches 2023 Brio facelift in Indonesia. Check features, price

Honda launches 2023 Brio facelift in Indonesia. Check features, price

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 07, 2023 12:34 PM IST

The car will be available as the standard Brio, and Brio RS.

Honda has launched its 2023 Brio facelift in Indonesia, where the car will be available as the standard Brio, and Brio RS.

2023 Honda Brio Facelift (Image courtesy: Team BHP)

2023 Brio facelift: Powetrain

According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, the model is powered only by a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol motor engine. Each trim, however, has been given both manual and CVT transmission options.

2023 Brio facelift: Exterior

As per Live Hindustan, the exterior is the same for both the trims. Honda has enlarged the front grille, while the thick horizontal bar has been thinned. Headlights have been given a new LED signature lighting and a new bumper.

2023 Brio facelift: Features

Brio RS comes with features such as LED headlights, LED fog lights, request sensors, outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs) with LED indicators, push-button start, 7-inch infotainment screen with smartphone integration, 15-inch alloy wheels, etc.

2023 Brio facelift: Colours

The common colour schemes are Electric Lime Metallic, Crystal Black, and Meteorised Grey Metallic. Colour schemes exclusive to Brio are Taffeta White and Rally Red, while those for Brio RS are Phoenix Orange Pearl (2-tone) and Stellar Diamond Pearl.

2023 Brio Facelift: Price

The car has a starting price of Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) 191,900,000 (approx. 10.6 lakh). The price is ex-showroom.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

