How to activate FASTag on your car? Follow these steps

A magnetic sticker placed on the windshield of a four-wheeled vehicle, FASTag, was made mandatory for all four-wheelers in India from 16th February 2021. The cashless facility that works on Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology aims to save time and effort and skip the usual long queues at highway toll plazas.

Operated by 35 banks governed by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)in the country, the prepaid recharge card scans the FASTag and deducts the toll fee from the car owner's account linked to the sticker. With a 5-year validity, this electronic toll payment method has ensured hassle-free driving and significantly reduced traffic jams and cash transactions.

Here’s how you can get FASTag and activate it online:

You can buy a FASTag from any online seller with many public and private banks in the country offering the option. Check out their official websites or mobile applications, which will direct you to the purchase option.

Once bought, download the My FASTag application on your mobile.

Select Activate NHAI FASTag option and choose the website from which you bought the FASTag.

You can either scan the QR code or enter the dedicated ID to activate it.

Next, share your vehicle details, including the type of automobile, registration number and more.

As the final step, link your bank account or the prepaid UPI from which you are planning to recharge and avail the FASTag service

Recently, ICICI Bank announced that FASTag has been activated for parking at Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world. Travellers can avail the contactless parking payment facility, thus avoiding vehicular congestion. The bank has also made the facility available at petrol pumps so that people can use one card for three types of payments - fuel, toll and parking.

