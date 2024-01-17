close_game
How to update FASTag KYC details before January 31 deadline? Details

ByHT News Desk
Jan 17, 2024 09:23 AM IST

FASTags with a valid balance but an incomplete KYC will get deactivated or blacklisted by banks post after January 31.

The state-owned National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday announced that it will deactivate or blacklist FASTags with incomplete Know Your Customer (KYC) after January 31, even if they have a valid balance. According to the NHAI, the step is being taken to further streamline and authenticate the new and improved toll collection system across India.

The prepaid recharge card scans the FASTag and deducts the toll fee from the car owner's account linked to the sticker (File)
“To enhance the efficiency of the electronic toll collection system and provide seamless movement at toll plazas, NHAI has taken the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative that aims to discourage the use of single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to a particular vehicle,” an official statement said.

How can you check your FASTag status online?

  • Visit the website - fastag.ihmcl.com
  • Click on ‘Login’ and provide mobile number and password details
  • An OTP will be generated and sent as a text message. Add the OTP and login
  • Click on the ‘My Profile’ tab and select the KYC status option

How to update your FASTag KYC online?

  • Visit the website - fastag.ihmcl.com
  • Click on the ‘My Profile’ section and open the ‘KYC’ tab
  • Add in the required details, including your identity and address proof documents
  • Upload a passport-size photo
  • Click on ‘confirm the declaration’ then click ‘submit’
  • The KYC process will take a maximum of seven working days to be updated

Apart from this, FASTag users have the provision of reaching out to the nearest toll plazas or toll-free customer care numbers of their respective issuer banks in case they have any confusion regarding the KYC updates.

Which documents are needed for the FASTag KYC update?

According to the RBI guidelines, the FASTag KYC update requires - Registration certificate of the vehicle, Identity proof and address proof (Passport/Voter's ID/Aadhar Card/Driving license/PAN card/NREGA Job card), and a passport-size.

Follow Us On