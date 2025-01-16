Hyundai Creta EV to launch tomorrow at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, will get two battery pack options

Hyundai Creta EV has been the strongest buzz in the Indian automobile industry in recent times. The pure electric iteration of the popular SUV is all set for launch at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The electric SUV has already been revealed digitally and we have reviewed it as well. Hyundai is aiming to grab a bigger chunk in the Indian electric car market and the Creta EV will play a key role in that strategy. Hyundai Creta EV will come as a key model under the South Korean automaker's electric vehicle strategy in India.

Hyundai started its EV journey in India with the Kona Electric and later launched the Ioniq 5. After discontinuing the Kona Electric last year, the auto giant is now ready to launch the Creta EV on January 17 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Hyundai Creta EV: Everything you should know

The Hyundai Creta EV comes with a design that is identical to the Creta ICE. The Hyundai Creta EV gets a front profile that has identical vertically positioned LED headlamps and LED daytime running lights (DRL). The only difference is the closed panel in place of the conventional radiator grille. The side and rear profiles too look similar to the Hyundai Creta ICE. The SUV sports alloy wheels with aerodynamic elements. There are LED taillights connected by a sleek LED strip running through the centre of the tailgate, just like the Creta ICE. There are front and rear faux skid plates as well.

Moving inside the cabin, the Hyundai Creta EV gets a design layout that is similar to the Creta ICE. However, there are some distinctive elements as well. It gets a panoramic sunroof, V2L charging, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, digital key, shift-by-wire technology, a dual 10.25-inch screens combining the touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster, Level 2 ADAS suite, and six airbags.

The new Hyundai Creta Electric will be available with two battery pack choices – a 51.4 kWh unit and a 42 kWh pack. These battery packs come paired with a single electric motor setup, tuned to churn out 169 bhp and 133 bhp peak power, respectively. The two battery pack options are claimed to return a range of 490 kilometres and 390 kilometres, respectively.