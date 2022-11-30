Hyundai removes Grand i10 Nios diesel from India website: Reports

Hyundai has reportedly removed the diesel variants of the Grand i10 Nios hatchback from its website in India. The reports also said the manufacturer may not resume the car's production in the country, as the emission norms for cars are set to be made stricter.

Hyundai pulls plug on Grand i10 Nios?

The South Korean automaker has shut the production of the 1.2-litre turbo diesel engine model of the Grand i10 Nios. Also, in recent years, the hatchback has been the only model with diesel engine in the B1 hatchback segment as compared to earlier, when the segment offered a slew of diesel options.

Hyundai's move means that the Grand i10 Nios is now available in petrol, petrol-CNG, and turbo petrol engine options.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The car made its India debut in August 2019, and has a seating capacity for 5 persons. Its most powerful engine is the 999cc three-cylinder turbocharged petrol unit, which generates maximum power output and peak torque of 999 bhp and 172 Nm respectively. Inside the cabin, there is a semi-digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android, and a host of other features.

At present, the price range starts from ₹5.19 lakh, and goes up to ₹8.52 lakh.

