Hyundai Verna sedan becomes dearer. Here is how much it costs now

Hyundai Verna joins Hyundai’s bandwagon of cars whose prices have been increased recently. Following the likes of the Creata, Alcazar, Tucson, Aura, and other models, the midsize sedan from the South Korean automaker has become dearer by ₹7,000. The price hike is applicable to all the variants of the Verna and with this price surge enforced, the sedan is now available at a starting price of ₹11.07 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant of the Hyundai Verna is now priced at ₹1755 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai has surged the pricing of its host of cars in India, including the Verna, Creta and others.

In January this year, several automakers increased the pricing of their passenger vehicles in India citing the reasons such as rising raw materials costs and inflation. Hyundai India also increased prices for its models across the board starting January 1 this year. The price hike was up to ₹25,000, depending on the model. The automaker claimed that this price hike was due to rising input costs, including adverse exchange rates and logistics costs. After that, in February 2025, again some carmakers announced price hikes.

(Also read: Check out latest cars in India)

The sedan segment has been witnessing rapidly shrinking sales numbers over the last few years, owing to the rising pressure from SUVs and MPVs. The pressure is so much on the OEMs that several carmakers have stopped offering sedans in the Indian market. Hyundai is one of the few automakers in the country that still continues to sell sedans. The auto giant currently sells Verna midsize sedan and Aura sub-compact sedan.

The Hyundai Verna is powered by 1.5-litre naturally aspirated and turbocharged petrol engines. Transmission choices for the sedan include a six-speed manual, CVT, and seven-speed DCT automatic units. The Hyundai Verna is available in 10 different exterior colour options and seven variants as well.

The Hyundai Verna competes with rivals such as the Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.