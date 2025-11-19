Kawasaki Ninja 500 gets benefits of up to 20,000. Check details

Kawasaki India has announced that they are offering benefits of up to ₹20,000 on the Ninja 500. The brand says that they are also offering easy finance schemes with low down payment and instant approval. The most important thing to note is that these offers are applicable only till November 30th. Kawasaki Ninja 500 uses a 451 cc liquid cooled engine.

2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500: Quick specs Category Specifications Engine 451cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin Power 44.7 bhp Torque 42.6 Nm Transmission 6-speed Cooling System Liquid-cooled Frame Steel trellis frame Front Suspension Telescopic forks Rear Suspension Preload-adjustable mono-shock Front Brake 310mm disc Rear Brake 220mm disc ABS Dual-channel ABS Lighting Full LED (headlamp, tail-lamp, indicators) Instrument Cluster Fully digital LCD Price ₹ 5.66 lakh (ex-showroom) Offers Benefits up to ₹ 20,000 (valid till Nov 30) View All Prev Next

What is the price of the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500?

Kawasaki Ninja 500 is priced at ₹5.66 lakh ex-showroom.

How is the design of the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500?

With the 2025 update, Kawasaki updated the design language to be more sharper. There are angular dual headlamps along with a layered fairing that neatly flows into the muscular fuel tank. Overall, the motorcycle does look quite sporty and has got road presence as well.

What are the specifications of the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500?

Powering the Ninja 500 is a 451 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that generates 44.7 bhp of power and 42.6 Nm of torque. The increased torque compared to the earlier Ninja 400 enhances tractability in the lower and mid-range power bands, which is advantageous for urban commuting and moderate highway travel. This engine provides power delivery in a smooth manner, ensuring a controlled riding experience. Although it is not significantly different from its predecessor, the enhancements render it more adept at handling diverse riding situations.

What are the underpinnings of the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500?

Constructed on a steel trellis frame, the Ninja 500 is equipped with telescopic forks at the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at the rear, ensuring a well-balanced suspension configuration.

The braking system comprises a 310mm front disc and a 220mm rear disc, complemented by dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety. These enhancements provide dependable braking and handling, facilitating easier control of the motorcycle across various road conditions.

How are the ergonomics of the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500?

In terms of ergonomics, the Ninja 500 continues to offer a slightly sporty yet comfortable riding triangle. The clip-on handlebars are positioned low enough to give the rider a committed feel, but not so aggressive that it become uncomfortable during aggressive highway stints. The seat height is accessible for most riders, making it friendly for daily commutes as well as occasional weekend rides. Kawasaki has also ensured that the overall weight distribution remains neutral, which translates into predictable handling in city traffic and on twisty roads.

What features does the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500 offer?

Kawasaki has equipped the Ninja 500 with a decent set of features to keep it relevant in the segment. There is a full-LED lighting setup that includes the headlamp, taillamp and turn indicators, improving visibility and giving it a premium look. The motorcycle also comes with a fully digital LCD instrument cluster that displays essential information such as speed, gear position, fuel level, and trip details.