Kawasaki Ninja 650 gets ₹22,000 discount, effective price now ₹7.69 lakh

Kawasaki has rolled out a limited-period discount on the MY25 Ninja 650. The company announced the offer through its social media channels, confirming a price reduction of ₹22,000. This brings the motorcycle’s effective ex-showroom price down to ₹7,69,000 from its earlier price of ₹7,91,000. The offer will remain valid until 31 March 2026. The MY25 Ninja 650 does not comply with E20 fuel.

With this price cut, the Ninja 650 becomes a slightly more attractive proposition for buyers in the middleweight sportbike segment. The savings could also allow customers to allocate part of their budget towards riding gear or accessories. Interested buyers can reach out to their nearest Kawasaki dealership for more information regarding the offer.

Apart from the price revision, the motorcycle itself remains unchanged. There are no updates to its styling, features, or mechanical components.

The MY25 Ninja 650 continues to be offered in the Lime Green, Ebony and Pearl Blizzard White colour combination. Powering the bike is the familiar 649 cc liquid cooled parallel twin engine that produces 67 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm of torque at 6,700 rpm.

It is worth noting that this version of the engine is not E20 compliant. Riders using E20 fuel may need to keep an eye on long term engine performance. Kawasaki has already addressed this with the recently introduced MY26 Ninja 650, which comes with E20 compatibility.

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 is built around a high strength steel trellis frame. Suspension duties are handled by 41 mm telescopic forks at the front, offering 125 mm of travel, while the rear features a monoshock with 130 mm of travel.

For braking, the motorcycle uses twin 300 mm discs at the front and a single 220 mm disc at the rear. The Ninja 650 rides on 17 inch alloy wheels at both ends. These are fitted with a 120/70 section tyre at the front and a 160/60 section tyre at the rear. Kawasaki equips the bike with Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres as standard.