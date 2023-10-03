Kia Carens X-Line variant launched in India at 18.95 lakh

Kia Motors on Tuesday launched an X-Line variant of its Carens MPV (multi-purpose vehicle) in India, with this being the third X-Line version produced by the South Korean auto giant, after those for Seltos and Sonet. Kia Carens X Line gets a unique Xclusive Matte Graphite colour scheme.

“We are seeing a lot of new-age buyers considering distinctive and exclusive products while making purchasing decisions, so we decided to extend our popular X-line trim to our India Car of the Year – Carens. The X-line will significantly expand our already growing Carens family of 100,000 customers,” HT Auto quoted Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Officer, Kia India, as saying.

According to HT Auto, the model's new top-end trim will get exterior as well as interior changes.

Variants and price

There will be two variants, namely Petrol 7DCT and Diesel 6AT, priced at ₹18.95 lakh and ₹19.45 lakh (both prices ex-showroom) respectively.

Exterior

Here, the all-new Carens X-Line gets an XClusive Matte Graphite with a front grille finished in piano black and a radiator grille garnish in chrome. The front calipers are coloured in silver, while the tailgate has an ‘X-Line’ logo. On the sides, meanwhile, new 16-inch dual-tone crystal cut alloy wheels come with a glossy black outline.

Interior

The cabin is finished in the dual-tone colour scheme of Splendid Sage Green and Black, while an orange stitching provides an ‘up-market’ feel. On the feature front, Kia has given a rear set entertainment unit, which users can control with a remote control installed in their phones.

Powertrain

The 6-seater MPV is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 160 hp of maximum power and peak torque of 253 Nm. The 1.5-litre diesel unit, on the other hand, produces maximum power of 116 hp.

Rivals

It will take on MPVs such as Ertiga (Maruti Suzuki), Innova Crysta (Toyota), Rumion (Toyota) and XL6 (Maruti Suzuki).

