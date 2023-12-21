Kia opens bookings for 2024 Sonet facelift, price reveal in January

Kia Motors has opened bookings for the 2024 Sonet facelift, which the company unveiled on December 14. The South Korean automaker, however, is yet to announce the prices of the updated Sonet; Kia is expected to announce the price list in January before the delivery begins. Kia Sonet facelift was unveiled on December 14 (Image courtesy: Kia India)

Buyers can book their Sonet facelift through this link. The bookings, which opened at midnight on December 20, can be made at an amount of ₹25,000.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

2024 Kia Sonet: What's new?

While the SUV boasts of several changes in its new avatar, the biggest highlight, arguably, is the addition of the ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) technology, a first for the sub-compact SUV segment. The model also gets six airbags as standard across all its variants.

2024 Kia Sonet: Variants

Total seven variants are on offer: The top-end HTX, HTX+, and GTX+ trims; X-Line, HTK and HTK+, and the base HTE variant.

2024 Kia Sonet: Powertrain

There are three engine options, including two petrol and a diesel one. These are: a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol unit (82bhp maximum power, 115 Nm peak torque), a 1.0-litre turbo unit (118bhp, 172Nm), and the lone 1.5-litre diesel unit (114bhp, 250Nm).

Features

The car comes with features such as a 10.25-inch main touchscreen display, an LCD driver display unit (also 10.5-inch), a 360-degree camera, a smart air purification system, a seven-speaker Bose sound system, an electric sunroof, the Kia Connect Skill with Amazon Alexa, and more.

2024 Kia Sonet: Colour options

There as many as eight single-tone colour options (Black, Blue, Clear White, Grey, Olive, Red, Silver, and White), two dual-tone hues (red with a black roof and white with a black roof) and a matte shade (exclusive for the X Line).