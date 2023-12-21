close_game
close_game
News / Car Bike / Kia opens bookings for 2024 Sonet facelift, price reveal in January

Kia opens bookings for 2024 Sonet facelift, price reveal in January

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 21, 2023 12:13 PM IST

The bookings, which opened at midnight on December 20, can be made at an amount of ₹25,000.

Kia Motors has opened bookings for the 2024 Sonet facelift, which the company unveiled on December 14. The South Korean automaker, however, is yet to announce the prices of the updated Sonet; Kia is expected to announce the price list in January before the delivery begins.

Kia Sonet facelift was unveiled on December 14 (Image courtesy: Kia India)
Kia Sonet facelift was unveiled on December 14 (Image courtesy: Kia India)

Buyers can book their Sonet facelift through this link. The bookings, which opened at midnight on December 20, can be made at an amount of 25,000.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

2024 Kia Sonet: What's new?

While the SUV boasts of several changes in its new avatar, the biggest highlight, arguably, is the addition of the ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) technology, a first for the sub-compact SUV segment. The model also gets six airbags as standard across all its variants.

2024 Kia Sonet: Variants

Total seven variants are on offer: The top-end HTX, HTX+, and GTX+ trims; X-Line, HTK and HTK+, and the base HTE variant.

2024 Kia Sonet: Powertrain

There are three engine options, including two petrol and a diesel one. These are: a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol unit (82bhp maximum power, 115 Nm peak torque), a 1.0-litre turbo unit (118bhp, 172Nm), and the lone 1.5-litre diesel unit (114bhp, 250Nm).

Features

The car comes with features such as a 10.25-inch main touchscreen display, an LCD driver display unit (also 10.5-inch), a 360-degree camera, a smart air purification system, a seven-speaker Bose sound system, an electric sunroof, the Kia Connect Skill with Amazon Alexa, and more.

2024 Kia Sonet: Colour options

There as many as eight single-tone colour options (Black, Blue, Clear White, Grey, Olive, Red, Silver, and White), two dual-tone hues (red with a black roof and white with a black roof) and a matte shade (exclusive for the X Line).

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out