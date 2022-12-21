Home / Car Bike / Kia to unveil next-gen Carnival at Auto Expo in January: Reports

car bike
Published on Dec 21, 2022 02:53 AM IST

The upcoming model is the fourth generation of the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV). The third-generation Carnival is already on sale in India.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Kia Motors will unveil the next-gen Carnival at January's Auto Expo in New Delhi, according to reports. The upcoming model, the fourth generation of the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), will go up against Toyota's recently-launched Innova Hycross. The third-generation Carnival is already on sale in India.

Kia's next-gen Carnival

According to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, the fourth-gen Carnival gets sleek headlights with diamond pattern, along with the brand's trademark ‘Tiger Nose’ grille. The MPV, which was launched globally in 2020, comes with two engine options: a 2.2 litre diesel unit (201 hp power) and 3.5-litre petrol unit (296 hp power).

Inside the car's cabin, the South Korean auto giant has given twin 12.3-inch displays; one each for digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system. For passenger safety, the model comes with features such as 3-zone climate control, powered front seats, wireless charger, premium sound system, lane departure warning, forward collision assist, multiple airbags etc.

It may be launched with a passenger capacity of up to 11 people.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
