Lexus LM 350h bookings resumed in India. Check details

Lexus India has reopened bookings for LM 350h. Lexus LM 350h was introduced in India in March 2024. However, later in September 2024, the bookings for the luxury MPV stopped in an attempt to fulfill the current orders amidst the prevailing supply issues. Lexus LM 350h is available in the range of ₹ 2-2.5 crore (ex-showroom)

Hikaru Ikeuchi, Managing Director of Lexus India, acknowledged the patience of customers and interest in the LM 350h, adding that the resumption of bookings shows the demand for the model. He stated that the move is also in accordance with Lexus India's commitment to fulfilling customer demands and offering products that respond to changing tastes for sophisticated and unique mobility experiences.

Lexus LM 350h India Price

Lexus LM 350h is available in the range of ₹2-2.5 crore (ex-showroom). The luxury MPV promises a very plush cabin with a second row resembling an aircraft first-class seat. The MPV underpins the GA-K modular platform that also underpins the Toyota Velfire.

However the Lexus model gets the luxury treatment with the huge spindle grille, angular-styled LED headlights and vertically arranged fog lamps. The back features a full-width LED taillight, and the boxy body design optimizes cabin room.

Lexus LM 350h Cabin & Features

The 'Luxury Mover' sports a four-seater configuration option and comes with aircraft-style recliner seats, a 23-speaker surround sound system, pillow-style headrests, a refrigerator, and a 48-inch TV. The cabin also has fold-out tables, heated armrests, USB ports, wireless phone chargers, reading lights, vanity mirrors, and an umbrella holder.

The Lexus LM 350h is equipped with an adaptive suspension while there's a new sensor-based climate control feature, which will adjust the cabin temperature based on the passenger's body. Lexus further extends to make the ride smoother through noise-reduction tyres, active noise control and a digital rearview mirror. The LM 350h also comes with the Lexus Safety System+ 3 ADAS suite.

Lexus LM 350h Specifications

Driving the LM 350h is the 2.5-liter four-cylinder petrol-hybrid engine tuned to 246 bhp and 239 Nm of maximum torque, combined with an eCVT automatic gearbox. The engine is supported by a nickel-metal hydride battery for better efficiency, and it drives all four wheels through the All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system.