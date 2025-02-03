Made-in-India Nissan Magnite goes global, left-hand drive exports begin. Check details

Nissan, the Japanese carmaker, has started exporting the left hand drive versions of the Magnite. The first shipment of 2,900 units of the LHD Nissan Magnite was exported from Chennai from the Kamarajar Port, India to select markets in the LATAM region. At the time of the launch of the 2024 Nissan Magnite, there was this emphasis of the fact that the new model is aimed to strengthen the position in India but also at the international levels. Nissan Motor India plans to ship more than 7,100 units of Magnite in February 2025 to the Middle East, North Africa, and select markets in the LATAM and Asia Pacific regions

By February-end, Nissan Motor India also aims to send over 10,000 LHD units of the New Nissan Magnite altogether.

Nissan said that this roll-out of left-hand drive versions of Nissan Magnite in global markets also underlines the importance of India as a hub for Nissan for global manufacturing and exports. According to Frank Torres, Divisional Vice President of AMIEO Region Business Transformation & President of Nissan India Operations, Nissan Magnite has been one of the most successful models for the carmaker in India as well as for its global business.

New Nissan Magnite coming soon?

The 2024 Nissan Magnite was launched in October 2024. According to a new report, the company may launch hybrid and CNG variants of the Magnite soon. The company stated that the plans it previously announced are on track, which include the launch of two mid-size SUVs and one electric SUV.

The mid-size SUVs will include one five-seater and one seven-seater model. The company also stated that it is aiming to further accelerate growth in the near future. Nissan is aiming to ramp up its sales in India three times in the next financial year. The automaker has revealed that in FY26, the company aims to grow more.