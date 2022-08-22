Maruti Alto K10's prices revealed. Which car are you planning to buy?

Automobile giant Maruti Suzuki recently unveiled its brand new Alto K10. You can book this new-generational Alto car by paying ₹11,000. This car is being sold via Maruti Arena dealership, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.



The Alto K10 STD MT variant costs ₹3.99 lakh while the LXi MT variant costs ₹4.82 lakh. The Alto K10 VXi MT is worth ₹4.99 lakh and VXi+MT is worth ₹5.33 lakh. You need to pay ₹5.49 lakh to buy VXi AT model while VXi+AT can be bought by paying ₹5.83 lakh. All the above are ex-showroom prices, the Live Hindustan report stated.



Maruti Alto K10 is equipped with 1.0 litre K10C petrol engine which generates power of 65.7 horse power. It's five-speed AMT gearbox is available only with top-spec VXi and VXi+ trims.



This new Alto car gives a mileage of 24.39 kilometres per litre on manual variant and 24.90 kilometres per litre on automatic variant. It is available in six monotone colour options including Metallic Sizzling Red, Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Granite Grey, Pearl Metallic Earth Gold, Metallic Speedy Blue and Sold White.



The new Alto K10 is in direct competition with Renault Kwid, which costs anywhere between ₹4.64 lakh and ₹5.99 lakh. This new car is costlier than Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO ( ₹4.25 lakh- ₹5.99 lakh) and Alto 800 ( ₹3.39 lakh-5.03 lakh).

