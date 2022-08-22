Home / Car Bike / Maruti Alto K10's prices revealed. Which car are you planning to buy?

Maruti Alto K10's prices revealed. Which car are you planning to buy?

car bike
Published on Aug 22, 2022 09:42 AM IST

Maruti Alto K10 is equipped with 1.0 litre K10C petrol engine which generates power of 65.7 horse power. It's five-speed AMT gearbox is available only with top-spec VXi and VXi+ trims.

Maruti Suzuki India &nbsp; MD &amp; CEO Hisashi Takeuchi at the launch of the new Alto K10, in New Delhi on August 18(PTI Photo)
Maruti Suzuki India   MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi at the launch of the new Alto K10, in New Delhi on August 18(PTI Photo)
ByHT News Desk

Automobile giant Maruti Suzuki recently unveiled its brand new Alto K10. You can book this new-generational Alto car by paying 11,000. This car is being sold via Maruti Arena dealership, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.

The Alto K10 STD MT variant costs 3.99 lakh while the LXi MT variant costs 4.82 lakh. The Alto K10 VXi MT is worth 4.99 lakh and VXi+MT is worth 5.33 lakh. You need to pay 5.49 lakh to buy VXi AT model while VXi+AT can be bought by paying 5.83 lakh. All the above are ex-showroom prices, the Live Hindustan report stated.

ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki launches Swift S-CNG in India. Details here

Maruti Alto K10 is equipped with 1.0 litre K10C petrol engine which generates power of 65.7 horse power. It's five-speed AMT gearbox is available only with top-spec VXi and VXi+ trims.

This new Alto car gives a mileage of 24.39 kilometres per litre on manual variant and 24.90 kilometres per litre on automatic variant. It is available in six monotone colour options including Metallic Sizzling Red, Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Granite Grey, Pearl Metallic Earth Gold, Metallic Speedy Blue and Sold White.

The new Alto K10 is in direct competition with Renault Kwid, which costs anywhere between 4.64 lakh and 5.99 lakh. This new car is costlier than Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO ( 4.25 lakh- 5.99 lakh) and Alto 800 ( 3.39 lakh-5.03 lakh).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
maruti suzuki maruti suzuki price hike
maruti suzuki maruti suzuki price hike
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out