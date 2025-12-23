Maruti Grand Vitara Hybrid Gets December Benefits Up to 2.13 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki is rolling out year-end offers on the Grand Vitara, with the strongest benefits reserved for the hybrid versions. Depending on the variant, buyers can unlock total savings of up to ₹2.13 lakh, making this a good time to consider the SUV before the calendar year closes. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is developed in collaboration with Toyota.

The Grand Vitara range includes petrol, CNG and strong hybrid powertrains, and the discounts are spread across multiple components. These typically include a mix of cash benefits, exchange bonuses, scrappage incentives and corporate or dealer-level schemes. In some cases, extended warranty or accessory packages further add to the overall value.

The biggest advantage is seen on the strong hybrid trims, which attract the highest combined benefits. Petrol and CNG variants are also covered under the scheme, with cumulative offers crossing the ₹1 lakh mark on select variants. Even the AllGrip all-wheel drive variant is eligible for year end incentives.

The exact discount breakup depends on the variant and location, and final figures may differ from one dealership to another. Interested customers are advised to check with their nearest Nexa outlet for precise details and availability.

What is the price of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara?

The Grand Vitara is priced between ₹10.77 lakh and ₹19.72 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

What is the fuel efficiency of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara?

Maruti Suzuki asserts that the hybrid engine achieves a fuel efficiency of 27.97 kmpl. The naturally aspirated engine equipped with a manual transmission is reported to have a fuel economy of 21.11 kmpl, while the automatic variant is rated at 20.58 kmpl. In contrast, the AllGrip version is noted to have the lowest claimed fuel economy at 19.20 kmpl.

What are the specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara?

The Grand Vitara is available with two engine choices - a naturally aspirated petrol engine and a hybrid engine. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine, which is a product of Maruti Suzuki, is calibrated to deliver 101.5 bhp and 137 Nm, and it can be paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, an AllGrip all-wheel drive system is also available.

Furthermore, there is the 1.5-litre, three-cylinder Atkinson cycle M15A petrol engine that generates 90 bhp and 122 Nm, complemented by an electric motor that provides 79 bhp and 141 Nm. The total power output is rated at 109 bhp, which is coupled with an eCVT automatic transmission. Nevertheless, due to the hybrid powertrain, this engine exhibits enhanced responsiveness and improved fuel efficiency as well.