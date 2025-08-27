Maruti Suzuki True Value crosses 60 lakh pre-owned car sales milestone

Maruti Suzuki True Value (MSTV), India’s largest organised pre-owned car retail chain, has achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing 60 lakh car sales since its inception in 2001. The brand, which pioneered the concept of structured pre-owned car retailing in India, sold 4,92,697 units in FY 2024-25 alone, underscoring its consistent growth and customer trust over the past two decades. Personalised Offers on Maruti Suzuki Brezza Check Offers Check Offers Achieving over 60 lakh car sales, Maruti Suzuki True Value leads India's pre-owned car market.

Built on the core values of Warmth, Simplicity, Transparency, Reliability, and Professionalism, Maruti Suzuki True Value has steadily positioned itself as the go-to choice for buyers seeking dependable and certified pre-owned vehicles. Its strong presence across the country continues to resonate with India’s evolving car buyers, especially first-time owners.

Highlighting the achievement, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, expressed gratitude towards customers. “Reaching the 60 lakh sales milestone is a testament to the trust our customers have placed in us. Today, True Value stands as a reliable and safe destination for pre-owned cars, catering to a diverse customer base. With an average customer age of 31 years, nearly 85 per cent of our buyers are first-time owners, which reflects the confidence that young Indians place in the True Value brand,” he said.

To ensure customer satisfaction, every Maruti Suzuki True Value certified car undergoes a 376-point inspection and is refurbished with Maruti Suzuki Genuine Parts before being made available for sale. Buyers also receive the assurance of verified service history, proper documentation, a warranty of up to one year, and three complimentary services.

MSTV’s extensive footprint now includes 606 showrooms across 305 cities, providing easy accessibility and expert guidance from trained relationship officers. Complementing its physical reach, the True Value mobile app and website offer a seamless digital car-buying experience with advanced search filters, online booking for test drives, and smooth online-to-offline transitions.

Additionally, the availability of Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance—a fully digital platform offering attractive finance options through banks and NBFCs—enhances affordability and convenience for customers.

With this milestone, Maruti Suzuki True Value further cements its leadership in the pre-owned car market, promising transparency, reliability, and complete peace of mind for millions of Indian car buyers.