Maruti Suzuki Victoris hits 70,000 bookings; Brezza remains strong with 23,000 retail sales in Dec 2025

Maruti Suzuki has secured 70,000 bookings for the Victoris. Out of this, over 35,000 deliveries have already been made. The manufacturer launched the Victoris last year as the flagship product for the Arena line of dealerships. It is priced between ₹10.50 lakh and ₹19.99 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. Maruti Suzuki Victoris packs new bells and whistles but also has room for some improvements.

The Victoris is essentially a restyled version of the Grand Vitara, which has already been on sale in the Indian market for quite some time. Both cars share the same underpinnings, including the platform and powertrains. In December 2025, the Grand Vitara's retail sales stood at 24,000 units. The Grand Vitara's prices start at ₹10.77 lakh and ₹19.72 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

While both cars do share a lot of components, there are a few features that the Victoris comes with which even the Grand Vitara misses out on. For instance, Level 2 ADAS, 10.25-inch digital driver's display, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Dolby Atmos, an electric tailgate with gesture control and ambient lighting.

Brezza continues to be strong

The Brezza continues to be a strong seller for Maruti Suzuki. It is a sub-4 metre compact SUV that has been very popular in the Indian market because of how reliable it has proven itself, along with the strong support that Maruti's service network has. The company secured 23,000 retail sales in the month of December 2025.

Maruti Suzuki has priced the Brezza between ₹8.26 lakh and ₹13.01 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The SUV is offered with a petrol and CNG powertrain. The petrol engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. On the other hand, the CNG version is offered only with a manual transmission.