MG ZS EV electric SUV gets more affordable by 4.44 lakh. Check new prices

ByHT News Desk
Jun 14, 2025 01:24 PM IST

The MG ZS EV price revision is a part of the automaker’s six-year celebrations. Take a look at the new variant-wise prices. 

JSW MG Motor India has announced a price drop on the ZS EV electric SUV. The MG ZS EV has received a price cut of over 20 per cent and is now more affordable by up to 4.44 lakh. The 2025 MG ZS EV range now starts from 16.75 lakh, going up to 20.50 lakh (ex-showroom). MG says the price revision is a part of the automaker’s celebrations as the brand completes its sixth year of operations in India. Here’s a look at the variant-wise pricing on the MG ZS EV.

The MG ZS EV gets a price cut between 13,000 and 4.44 lakh, depending on the variant

MG ZS EV New Prices

MG ZS EV VariantsNew Price (Ex-Showroom)Old Price (Ex-Showroom)Difference
Executive 16,75,000 16,88,000 13,000
Excite Pro 18,49,800 18,97,800 48,000
Exclusive Plus 19,49,800 23,64,800 4,15,000
Essence 20,49,800 24,93,800 4,44,000

(Also read: MG Windsor Pro launched with more range, advanced tech, priced at 17.49 lakh)

The MG ZS EV is powered by a 50.3 kWh battery pack with a range of 461 km on a single charge

MG ZS EV Sales

The price drop makes the ZS EV massively more affordable, undercutting the Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, and even the MG Windsor EV Pro (fixed battery option). The move should help the ZS EV bag more numbers, especially having been cannibalised by its sibling in the last few months. The MG Windsor EV has been a massive hit for the automaker and is currently the bestselling electric vehicle in India. The model is averaging about 3,450 units in the last six months. In contrast, the ZS EV averaged about 600 units during the same period.

Speaking about the price drop, Rakesh Sen, Head of Sales - JSW MG Motor India, said, “I would like to thank all our customers and other related stakeholders who have helped us chart a growth story in the dynamic Indian automobile market for the last six years. The foundation of the company is based on innovation, and the ZS EV stands as a true testament of what the MG brand was truly capable of back in 2020. It was a car that redefined traditional mobility with the inclusion of tech-driven innovations in it. To commemorate our sixth anniversary in India, we have made the MG ZS EV even more accessible for customers looking to upgrade to a stylish electric SUV. Our other two EVs are already at an accessible price point, and with this special pricing, the ZS EV will also attract customers seeking a premium ride. We remain confident that with an attractive overall packaging and pricing, the MG ZS EV will surely captivate Indian car buyers.”

MG ZS EV Features

The MG ZS EV was the brand’s second offering in India. The model comes with a 50.3 kWh battery pack, which offers a range of 461 km on a single charge. The SUV is powered by a single electric motor that develops 174 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque. The model comes with a host of features, including a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, a digital key, a 360-degree camera, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, wireless charging, a 7-inch digital console and more. The model also comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, Hill Descent Control and more.

News / Car and Bike / MG ZS EV electric SUV gets more affordable by 4.44 lakh. Check new prices
