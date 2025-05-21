Most efficient CNG? Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter vs Maruti Fronx

Citroen India recently launched the C3 hatchback with a CNG option. The brand’s most accessible offering finally gets a cost-efficient CNG alternative with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine. The new Citroen C3 CNG is priced between ₹7.16 lakh and ₹9.24 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it about ₹93,000 more expensive over the petrol versions. Available in four trims - Live, Feel, Feel (O), and Shine, the C3 CNG promises to be economical returning 28.1 km/kg. How does the new Citroen C3 CNG fare against its rivals when it comes to efficiency? We break it down for you. The Citroen C3 CNG is the latest entrant in the segment dominated by Maruti, Hyundai and more lately, Tata Motors

The Tata Punch CNG gets the twin-cylinder technology with a claimed mileage of 26.99 km/kg

Citroen C3 CNG vs Tata Punch CNG

Tata Motors offers its twin-cylinder technology with the Punch CNG, which helps liberate more room in the cargo area. Available across multiple variants, the Punch CNG draws power from the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned for 72 bhp and 103 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It also carries over the premium features from its petrol equivalent including the dual airbags, ABS with EBD, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and more.

When it comes to efficiency, the Tata Punch CNG offers a fuel efficiency of 26.99 km/kg with 60 litres (water equivalent) of capacity on both tanks, along with a petrol tank capacity of 37 litres. Notably, the Tata Punch CNG is a factory-fitted offering, unlike the C3 CNG, which comes as a dealer fitment. The Punch CNG starts from ₹7.30 lakh, going up to ₹9.37 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Exter CNG also offers twin-cylinder technology, while a larger single-cylinder tank is also available. It has a claimed mileage of 27.1 km/kg

Citroen C3 CNG vs Hyundai Exter CNG

The Hyundai Exter is another viable option against the Citroen C3 CNG. Available with a factory-fitted CNG kit, the Exter is powered by the 1.2-litre Bi-Fuel Kappa engine tuned for 69 bhp and 95.2 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The micro SUV is available in multiple variants and brings a host of features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, rear parking sensors, six airbags, and more.

Much like the Punch, the Hyundai Exter CNG is also available with the twin-cylinder option, although a larger single cylinder variant is also available. The model gets 60 litres of (water equivalent) of capacity with a 37-litre petrol tank. The Exter CNG promises a fuel economy of 27.1 km/kg. Prices for the Hyundai Exter CNG start from ₹7.51 lakh, going up to ₹9.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets the 1.2-litre petrol engine with a large single-cylinder CNG tank and is the most efficient with a claimed mileage of 28.51 km/kg

Citroen C3 vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki is the undisputed leader of the CNG lineup of cars in India and nearly all models in its range get a CNG alternative. The Fronx CNG comes close to the C3 CNG and gets a detuned version of the 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine optimised for the alternative fuel, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The Fronx CNG is available in the Sigma and Delta variants packing the essentials, if not all features.

The Maruti Fronx is also the only offering in this comparison to get a larger single-cylinder CNG tank, but it’s also the most fuel efficient returning an ARAI-certified 28.51 km/kg, making it the winner of this fuel efficiency comparison. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG is priced between ₹8.50 lakh and ₹9.36 lakh (ex-showroom).