    Nissan Gravite 2026 live launch and latest updates: Price, features, colours, and variants

    By Paarth Khatri
    Published on: Feb 17, 2026 8:42:56 AM IST

    2026 Nissan Gravite Live Launch and Latest Updates: Get real-time updates on the new Gravite's price, specs, design, cabin, features and engine options.

    Summary

    2026 Nissan Gravite Live Launch and Latest Updates: Nissan India is preparing to launch the Gravite today in the Indian market. It is basically Nissan's version of the Renault Triber. This means that it will be a 7-seater MPV which will be priced around the Triber only, making it one of the most affordable 7-seater MPVs in the country.

    Power is expected to come from the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that currently does duties in the Renault Triber
    Nissan currently only sells the Magnite in the Indian market. However, this will change today with the launch of the Gravite, a new 7-seater MPV that is expected to slot below the Magnite in the lineup. Just like the Triber, the Gravite will not have direct rivals.

    Feb 17, 2026 8:41:18 AM IST

    2026 Nissan Gravite Live Updates: Nissan’s India Comeback Strategy

    For a long time, the company’s presence in India has largely revolved around Magnite. Although it introduced the X-Trail to broaden its portfolio, the SUV struggled to gain traction, primarily due to its premium pricing, which limited its appeal in a highly price-sensitive market.

    With the Gravite, the brand appears to be taking a different approach. Positioned to be far more accessible than the X-Trail, the Gravite has the potential to attract a wider set of buyers. If priced competitively, it could help the company strengthen its foothold and significantly expand its customer base in India.

    Check similar cars
    Nissan Gravite
    Nissan Gravite₹ 6.8 - 12.85 Lakhs
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber₹ 5.76 - 8.6 Lakhs
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx₹ 6.85 - 11.98 Lakhs
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet₹ 7.3 - 14.09 Lakhs
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO₹ 7.37 - 14.55 Lakhs
    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq₹ 7.59 - 12.99 Lakhs
