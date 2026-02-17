Nissan Gravite 2026 live launch and latest updates: Price, features, colours, and variants
2026 Nissan Gravite Live Launch and Latest Updates: Get real-time updates on the new Gravite's price, specs, design, cabin, features and engine options.
2026 Nissan Gravite Live Launch and Latest Updates: Nissan India is preparing to launch the Gravite today in the Indian market. It is basically Nissan's version of the Renault Triber. This means that it will be a 7-seater MPV which will be priced around the Triber only, making it one of the most affordable 7-seater MPVs in the country.
Nissan currently only sells the Magnite in the Indian market. However, this will change today with the launch of the Gravite, a new 7-seater MPV that is expected to slot below the Magnite in the lineup. Just like the Triber, the Gravite will not have direct rivals....Read More
2026 Nissan Gravite Live Updates: Nissan’s India Comeback Strategy
For a long time, the company’s presence in India has largely revolved around Magnite. Although it introduced the X-Trail to broaden its portfolio, the SUV struggled to gain traction, primarily due to its premium pricing, which limited its appeal in a highly price-sensitive market.
With the Gravite, the brand appears to be taking a different approach. Positioned to be far more accessible than the X-Trail, the Gravite has the potential to attract a wider set of buyers. If priced competitively, it could help the company strengthen its foothold and significantly expand its customer base in India.