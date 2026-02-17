Nissan Gravite 2026 live launch and latest updates: Price, features, colours, and variants

Feb 17, 2026 8:41:18 AM IST

For a long time, the company’s presence in India has largely revolved around Magnite. Although it introduced the X-Trail to broaden its portfolio, the SUV struggled to gain traction, primarily due to its premium pricing, which limited its appeal in a highly price-sensitive market.

With the Gravite, the brand appears to be taking a different approach. Positioned to be far more accessible than the X-Trail, the Gravite has the potential to attract a wider set of buyers. If priced competitively, it could help the company strengthen its foothold and significantly expand its customer base in India.