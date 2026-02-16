Nissan Gravite launches tomorrow: Top 5 things to expect from the upcoming MPV
The Nissan Gravite is expected to retain the 1.0-litre petrol engine while offering enhanced features and safety.
Nissan is gearing up to launch the Gravite MPV tomorrow as the first model under its renewed strategy for the Indian market. Positioned in the affordable three-row MPV space, the Gravite will take on established rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Toyota Rumion and Renault Triber. Ahead of its official debut, here are five key things to expect from the upcoming sub-4m MPV:
1. Distinct styling on familiar underpinnings
The Gravite is based on the same CMF-A architecture as the Renault Triber, but Nissan will set it apart with a distinct design. Teasers point at a redesigned front fascia with a honeycomb-pattern grille, angular LED headlamps and slim DRLs. The headlamps will be joined by a slim chrome strip running across the nose, while the lower bumper appears more pronounced than that of its French stablemate.
At the rear, the MPV is set to feature revised tail-lamp detailing, chunky bumper elements with C-shaped inserts, and bold ‘Gravite’ lettering across the tailgate. New alloy wheel designs and a separate colour palette are also on the table.
2. Dual-tone cabin layout
Recent teasers have revealed new information about the interior, which will bring a dual-tone black-and-beige theme with beige inserts on the doors and headliner. The dashboard layout includes a centrally mounted touchscreen infotainment system and a digital cluster, paired with a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel. Chrome accents on the dashboard and centre console are also visible.
3. Feature suite
The Gravite is expected feature push-button start/stop, wireless charging, a cooled glovebox and cruise control. In terms of safety, the MPV is likely to be equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control and a tyre pressure monitoring system.
Additional features may include hill-start and hill-descent assist, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and ISOFIX child-seat mounts.
4. 1.0-litre petrol with MT and AMT options
The Gravite is expected to retain the familiar 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine currently seen in the Renault Triber. The unit produces 72 bhp and 96 Nm of torque and is offered with a 5-speed manual transmission and an AMT option. Dealer-fitted CNG variants may also form part of the lineup.
5. Competitive pricing
The Gravite is expected to be priced close to the Renault Triber, which currently starts below the ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. Nissan could introduce the MPV with limited-period introductory pricing to position the Gravite as the more affordable three-row MPV when it launches tomorrow.
