Nissan Gravite launches tomorrow: Top 5 things to expect from the upcoming MPV

The Gravite features a redesigned front fascia with a honeycomb grille and angular LED headlamps

The Gravite is based on the same CMF-A architecture as the Renault Triber, but Nissan will set it apart with a distinct design. Teasers point at a redesigned front fascia with a honeycomb-pattern grille, angular LED headlamps and slim DRLs. The headlamps will be joined by a slim chrome strip running across the nose, while the lower bumper appears more pronounced than that of its French stablemate. At the rear, the MPV is set to feature revised tail-lamp detailing, chunky bumper elements with C-shaped inserts, and bold ‘Gravite’ lettering across the tailgate. New alloy wheel designs and a separate colour palette are also on the table. 2. Dual-tone cabin layout

The Gravite will offer a folding third row of seats, expected to be removable to allow for van-like cargo space

Recent teasers have revealed new information about the interior, which will bring a dual-tone black-and-beige theme with beige inserts on the doors and headliner. The dashboard layout includes a centrally mounted touchscreen infotainment system and a digital cluster, paired with a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel. Chrome accents on the dashboard and centre console are also visible. 3. Feature suite

The Gravite is expected to carry over the Renault Triber's touchscreen infotainment and digital instrument cluster

The Gravite is expected feature push-button start/stop, wireless charging, a cooled glovebox and cruise control. In terms of safety, the MPV is likely to be equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Additional features may include hill-start and hill-descent assist, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and ISOFIX child-seat mounts. (Also read: Maruti Suzuki Brezza spied with multiple changes under heavy camouflage) 4. 1.0-litre petrol with MT and AMT options

The Nissan Gravite will be offered with both manual and AMT options

The Gravite is expected to retain the familiar 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine currently seen in the Renault Triber. The unit produces 72 bhp and 96 Nm of torque and is offered with a 5-speed manual transmission and an AMT option. Dealer-fitted CNG variants may also form part of the lineup. 5. Competitive pricing

The Nissan Gravite will be unveiled on February 17 as an affordable three-row MPV